The 87 radio stations included in the new NMO Listening Survey together reached an average of 8.1 million listeners per day in the first three weeks of the year. This is evident from results that were first published on Wednesday by the initiators behind this new measurement method.

With the old method, radio listening in the Netherlands was registered via diaries, which were completed by a representative group of people. Common objections to this were that the results were based on the honesty and memory of the listener. With the new method, an app on almost 3,000 telephones in particular registers which channel is being listened to.

“We are global pioneers in this field,” says chairman of the National Listening Research, Medy van der Laan. “Ten years ago we already expressed our intention to start this revolution. Because the diaries were a bit old-fashioned, they said back then.”

Positive

The new method makes the measurements much more accurate, because stations can subsequently see per minute when listeners switched on or off. This development has been received positively by the parties behind the major broadcasters. See also This is the current situation

“The NMO is a nice new step in the field of measuring listening behavior,” says Robert Bernink, general manager of Qmusic. “It is now possible to see where the wishes of the listener lie per week and more at the detail and campaign level.”

More precisely

“Thanks to the new measurement method, we can measure even more precisely where and when consumers listen to one of our channels,” said a spokesman for Talpa Network, which includes Radio 538, Veronica, Sky Radio and Radio 10. “This allows us to create a more realistic reflection of the actual listening behavior, so that we can serve consumers and advertisers even better.”

“We want to reach the Dutch public as well as possible with our broad audio offer, based on our task assignment,” said director of audio at NPO Jurre Bosman earlier. “The new National Listening Survey provides even better insight in a contemporary and detailed way into how the NPO and the broadcasters succeed in this.”

Don’t be happy Kink is ‘not happy with the results’ of a new listening survey that was launched on Wednesday, and has asked questions about this to the organizing party National Listening Survey (NLO). The general director of the radio station informed the ANP of this. According to the calculated figures, Kink sees the market share fall from over 1 percent at the end of last year to an average of 0.6 percent over January 2023. These types of figures are important for advertisers, among others. See also Covid-19: Brazil records 30.3 million cases and 662,600 deaths “We as Kink, but more smaller stations such as those of RadioCorp and Sublime, see that there are huge differences between the previous measurements by the NLO and now those with the NMO,” says general director of Kink Jan Hoogesteijn, referring to the old and new method. “And those differences cannot be explained and do not always seem logical.” “This means that we have submitted questions to NLO to see how this can be done,” says Hoogesteijn. “We have already received some of the answers, but we hope for more clarity. We don’t understand. It is a technical story, but it also has to do with the panel and its composition. We have not yet drawn any conclusions, but we are very curious.” Frans Kok, as director of the NLO, confirms that the questions have come in on behalf of the smaller channels, and that they are looking at them seriously. “We are certainly working on it, because we think it is very important that everyone can stand behind the numbers. It just might not be as quick or easy to solve.” See also In Front Page - The harsh duel between Lula and Bolsonaro for power in Brazil

