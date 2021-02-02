The Ministry of Transport plans to soften the new technical inspection rules, which will come into force on March 1. The changes will affect the requirements for the photo of the car for maintenance, writes Kommersant.

Since March, photographs of a car must be confirmed with the coordinates of the GLONASS system with an error of no more than 15 meters. The government believes that the measure will avoid going through a technical inspection “on paper” when the car is not provided to an authorized organization. At the same time, the dense building of the area and the materials from which the maintenance point is made can distort the satellite signal. Thus, the margin of error may increase and many operators will not be able to comply with this requirement.

The situation with the procedure for photographing cars was discussed at a meeting at the Ministry of Economy in January. It was announced the need to finalize the order of the department. The document will be revised and the margin of error will be increased. A new order will be adopted, tentatively it will enter into force on September 1, 2021, the press service of the Ministry of Transport reported.

As part of the “big reform” of the vehicle inspection procedure, from March 1, new tools will be applied that will prevent a driver from buying a diagnostic card from a fraudster without providing a car for inspection. The map will be in electronic form, with an enhanced electronic signature of the expert and two pictures of the car from the maintenance point with the coordinates where the photo was taken.