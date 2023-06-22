The cabinet’s plan to give municipalities the freedom to restrict the purchase of existing owner-occupied houses has unexpectedly come to an end. Opposition party PVV suddenly withdraws its support, so that there is probably no majority for it anymore.

On Tuesday, PVV MP Alexander Kops called the plan of Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing) ‘a very good idea’. De Jonge wants to amend the Housing Act, so that municipalities are given the freedom to allocate owner-occupied homes up to 355,000 euros only to people with a lower or middle income.

Government parties VVD and D66 are against, but government parties CDA and ChristenUnie are in favour. Among other things because it protects buyers with an average salary against buyers with a fat wallet. The bill seemed to be able to count on a majority thanks to the support of the opposition, including the PVV. Kops called the plan good for 'ordinary hard-working Dutch people, the police officer, the nurse, the teacher'. When asked if he supported this part of the law, he answered yes.

But Thursday afternoon Kops unexpectedly announced via Twitter that his party will not support the law if it also applies to existing owner-occupied houses. According to Kops, ‘the PVV is against municipalities determining to whom you can sell your house’. Without support from the PVV, De Jonge’s plans will most likely not receive sufficient support.



It is not clear what has happened since Wednesday afternoon. Kops could not be reached for comment. Earlier, he was also whistled back by his party leader Geert Wilders about a cabinet plan to phase out the subsidy for owners of solar panels. Kops then said in the debate that he supported that plan, but afterwards Wilders said that the party would not do so.

During last Wednesday’s debate on the new Housing Act, Kops turned out to be one of the fiercest defenders of De Jonge’s plans. Municipalities have urged the government to give it the legal option to steer more on the owner-occupied market. Now it is sometimes difficult for lower incomes to bid on the tight owner-occupied market against people who have more to spend. In the plan, municipalities are given the freedom not to grant wealthier prospective buyers a permit for a home worth up to 355,000 euros.

But that is now all uncertain whether it will still happen. Incidentally, other amendments to the Housing Act will probably continue. Municipalities will soon be allowed to set more requirements for new homes and rental homes. These can now be partly reserved for home seekers from their own municipality. Soon municipalities will also be allowed to give priority to people with certain professions where there is a shortage, such as teachers and police officers. There is a majority in favor of those plans. See also Electricity crisis | Jorma Hartikainen's electricity bill triples, but it doesn't feel right anywhere: "And there's no harm in this"

