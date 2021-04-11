The EMERCOM of Russia announced that new requirements for cigarettes, according to which they must be self-extinguishing, can be introduced throughout the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Writes about it TASS…

The department said that the draft order of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission was sent by the Ministry of Health of Russia for approval to the interested federal executive bodies.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations emphasized that they support all legislative initiatives aimed at reducing the risks to life and health of the population, including in matters of fire safety.

On January 11, it was reported that the Ministry of Emergency Situations, together with the Ministry of Health, are preparing new requirements for cigarettes, according to which they must be made using special paper. Vasily Gruzdev, director for work with government bodies at JTI Russia, said that the transition to the production of cigarettes with such a paper would require investment and time on the part of tobacco manufacturers.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations explained that a cigarette with special paper simply goes out if you do not take a puff. The department expects that the new standard will be approved in Russia in two years.