He had not yet won the election in a state of New York when reports leaked that Republican Congressman George Santos is certainly not who he pretends to be. The 34-year-old Santos now also admits that he has indeed lied about his impressive resume, CNN reports.

He does not speak about fabrications, by the way, but about distorting and making something more beautiful of the truth. ,,And who doesn’t put that on their resume”, he said in an interview with WABC radio. ,,I’m not going to make excuses for this, but many people exaggerate in their CV. I’m not saying I’m not guilty of that,” he said.

Shortly after his election, the New York Times al that Santos had never graduated from a college or university, although he himself claimed to have degrees from Baruch College and New York University. He now apologized for that. "I am ashamed and sorry that I have embellished my CV," he said to the New York Postadding that "sometimes we do stupid things in life".

Not known to employers

The companies for which he claims to have worked on his resume, the financial firms Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, were also unaware of his existence. He now speaks in the interview with the Post about “a bad choice of words”. He would have done odd jobs for the companies concerned from his own company.

Incidentally, Santos is still determined to take a seat in the US Congress. “I am not a criminal. Not here, not abroad, nowhere in the world have I ever committed crimes,” he said in an interview with WABC radio host John Catsimatidis. “I am not a con man who made up a fictional character and then ran for Congress. I’ve been there a long time. I mean, a lot of people know me. They know who I am. They have done business with me,” he added.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has not yet commented on the revelations.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has not yet commented on the revelations.

In last month's election, Santos defeated Democratic nominee Robert Zimmerman in a newly elected district that covers parts of Queens and some nearby Long Island suburbs. The Republicans won a majority in the House of Representatives.