From: Nils Hinsberger

Discussions about Biden’s health continue after the debacle in the TV debate. New reports now show that stress was already a problem in the past.

Washington, DC – The team around the Joe Biden has been trying to conceal the health of the US President for a long time. Senior staff are said to have strictly structured and monitored Biden’s appointments. This is at least the result of research by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

This includes meetings with donors, public appearances and appointments with international politicians. Spontaneous discussions were avoided as much as possible and even lucrative election appearances, such as an interview during the Superbowl, were cancelled. The president is said to have even missed an agreed appointment with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Biden’s health in question – team probably wanted to cover up the president’s slip-ups before the 2024 US election

At least since the TV debate against his opponent Donald Trump The debate about Biden’s health is in full swing. During the debate on the US broadcaster CNN viewers saw an uncertain Biden. He was often unable to finish his statements coherently, stumbled over his words and seemed tired, confused and absent.

Is the US President suffering from dementia? At least that is a suspicion raised by the neurosurgeon and CNNjournalist Sanjay Gupta. “From a neurological perspective, we were concerned about his confused wandering,” he writes in an article. Still others believe that Biden suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Like that WSJ reported that it was only after the debate with Donald Trump that many people realized how serious Biden’s health really seemed to be. Many people are said to have rarely or never spoken to the president in private, neither party members nor important sponsors. The suspicion now arises that Biden’s team actively wanted to conceal his condition.

Appointment with Scholz cancelled – Biden preferred to go to bed rather than meet with the Chancellor

Chancellor Scholz also felt the effects of Biden’s team shielding him from certain appearances. The US president is said to have left Scholz sitting at a planned meeting during the G7 summit in 2022, the WSJOfficials have announced that instead of the President, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the confidential talks on Ukraine War is said to have appeared.

The reason for Biden’s absence: He had already gone to bed, as two anonymous sources told WSJ The delegation of the traffic light coalition had already taken Biden into account and scheduled the meeting for the early evening.

The US State Department, however, denied the incident. “Secretary Blinken never said that or anything like that,” said Matthew Miller, spokesman for the department, to the WSJ Another official also put the cancelled appointment into perspective. Biden had already held extensive discussions on urgent issues with the heads of state and government at the summit.

Democrats concerned about Biden’s health – Democrats turn against the president’s team

The fact that Biden is becoming more and more isolated from his team has also been noticed by employees in the White House, reported Politico“It’s like saying, ‘You can’t mention that, it’ll upset him,’ or ‘Record that, he likes that,'” a government official told the daily. Real briefings are not possible because his companions keep him away from potential sources of stress.

Biden has built up a small circle of confidants over the course of his term in office. “He doesn’t take advice from anyone except these few top employees,” said the government official. But after the TV debate, the attempts to isolate himself could no longer disguise the president’s state.

Loud Politico Now accusations are being made against the president’s inner circle. Major Democratic donor John Morgan has expressed his anger at the advisers: “I think he has a misplaced trust in these three people, and I think that was the case from the beginning.” An official of the Democrats also complained that the team refused to change course in the election campaign, even though Biden is behind former President Donald Trump in some polls. “All these people who are running the election campaign from the White House are not working,” he said. (nhi)