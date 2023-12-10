Treyarch's upcoming Call of Duty game, set to release in 2024, will reportedly bring the return of Warzone's original map, Verdansk.

While it admits that details remain a little hazy, Insider Gaming reckons “the current plan is to follow the traditional Warzone 'main map' release schedule and have Verdansk return as part of Black Ops Gulf War Season 1.”

By examining how Activision typically schedules its releases, that suggests Verdansk will be making a comeback to the free-to-play battle royale shooter by the end of 2024.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

New Urzikstan Map Flythrough | Call of Duty: Warzone.Watch on YouTube

It's not clear what “season” the map will return in, but Insider Gaming's source reckons it's a “fan-favorite”.

BREAKING: Verdansk will reportedly be the big map for Call of Duty: Warzone with Treyarch's Call of Duty 2024 game Insider-Gaming reported this information citing their sources, and we've also heard similar information. Verdansk will return. pic.twitter.com/feVGdraXZQ — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 8, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



ICYMI, the first season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is here and ushers in a bevvy of new content, including new Warzone map Urzikstan. But as Victoria recently explained for us, as the map launches with 100 player count, that makes it 20 per cent smaller than the series' Al Mazrah map.

This has led some players to regret the comparatively condensed player numbers for each match. Typically, Warzone hosts 150-player lobbies. However, developer Raven Software recently explained its decision in a post on X, formerly Twitter, stating it will ensure a good gameplay balance.

“This morning, we announced that the player count for Warzone Battle Royale is 100 players,” the team said at the time. “Our top priority is creating an optimal and fun experience for all of our players based on critical metrics.