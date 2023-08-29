Something that has been noticed during this generation of consoles in the Xbox section is that important franchises of the brand have not yet made an appearance, because things like fable They still do not show us much content and not to mention Gears of War, which shows no signs of life. Speaking of the latter, it seems that the drought is about to end, or so they say.

As commented on the podcast known as Xbox Erathe user called Nick ‘Shpeshal Nick’ Baker mentioned that the development of the supposed Gears 6 It is already very advanced by now. In the same way, a special emphasis is made on the type of genre that it will be, since it would go beyond a third-person shooter, thus giving rise to the open world.

Obviously, who would be in charge of this new installment of the saga would be The Coalition, so it would be the project in which they are currently in charge, thus having the opportunity to leave in later years. And it is that it does not hurt to comment, that the own Xbox He has promised to launch at least four strong titles per year, and at least it is something that has begun to be applied this 2023.

Currently the franchise Gears of War is going through a moment that could be considered a renaissance, given that not only are there rumors of the sixth installment, but a movie has also been confirmed for Netflix. To this is added that his own zack snyder mentions that its plot would lend itself to the arrival on the big screen.

Via: Xbox Era

Editor’s note: It is time for the Gears of War series to return to the delight of fans, and what better than with a new mechanic for its universe. It only remains for Xbox itself to confirm the video game.