Days after the investigations were completed, Los Angeles County authorities revealed that speeding was the main cause of the accident that American golfer Tiger Woods suffered on February 23. The news is revealed just in the week of the Augusta Masters, a tournament that Woods has won five times.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva informed reporters on April 7 that Woods was driving at a speed of between 130 km and 140 km / h on a section of the road where the maximum speed is around 72 km / h.

Woods was traveling on a county road, where accidents are frequent due to the speeds that drivers reach down the slope of the road. For the authorities, Woods may have lost control of the car and this would have caused the accident that left the player seriously injured.

“The main causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at an unsafe speed for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the road,” Villanueva told reporters.

During the investigation, authorities searched the SUV for the data recorder, known as the black box. It was this that revealed the speed at which the golfer was going at the time of the accident.

A vehicle rests on the side of the road after an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, USA. © Marcio José Sánchez / AP

Captain James Powers, in charge of the police station closest to the crash site, determined that there was no evidence that the golfer tried to brake before crashing, adding that Woods may have stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

“It is believed that when you panic or have some kind of sudden stop while driving, your initial thought is to hit the brakes and it is believed that he could have done it, but he stepped on the gas,” Powers said.

The captain added that after the impact the vehicle’s air bags were deployed and that Woods was wearing a seat belt. The authorities dismissed the consumption of drugs, narcotic substances or alcoholic beverages prior to the accident. “Those questions were asked and answered,” Powers added.

County officials reported that Woods told officers that he had not taken medication or consumed alcohol before crashing in his vehicle.

For this reason, the investigators did not request an order to perform blood tests, in the search for drugs or alcohol. They also did not ask to examine his cell phone since there was no evidence that he was driving while distracted.

Woods, 45, was driving a pickup when it struck a mid-rise in Rolling Hills Estates outside Los Angeles. According to the records, the truck had been loaned by the organization of the ‘Genesis Invitational’ tournament (held at the Riviera Country Club), which had concluded days before the accident.

Golfer Tiger Woods’ vehicle is loaded onto a recovery truck after being involved in a single vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, USA on February 23, 2021. © Gene Blevins / Reuters

Woods thanked those who helped him and continues his recovery process

Tiger Woods after undergoing surgery in a Los Angeles hospital was transferred to his residence in Florida, where he continues his process of recovery from the multiple injuries caused by the accident.

Doctors performed several operations, including an extensive procedure to repair the broken bones of the tibia and fibula in the lower part of the right leg. Additionally, the golfer had injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle that required screws and pins.

On April 7, after hearing the release of the report, Woods declared that he will continue with his recovery process calmly knowing that no cause will be opened for the incident.

“I will continue to focus on my recovery and my family, and I thank everyone for the support and encouragement I have received during this difficult time,” Woods said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. Additionally, he thanked the people who helped him at the time of the accident. “

The recovery process will put the golfer out of the Augusta Masters, which will begin on April 8. Woods has won this tournament five times, most recently in 2019. In January he underwent a fifth operation on his back in hopes of being ready for this year’s edition. Woods has won a total of 82 Professional Golfers Association (PGA) titles.

Rory McIlroy, a golfer and friend of Woods, said on April 6 that he had visited the player at his Florida residence and noted that everything indicated that he is recovering well. “I spent a couple of hours with him, which was nice (…) It was good to see him, to see him in a good mood. When you hear these things, you look at the car and you see the accident, you think he will be in a hospital bed for six months. But actually he was doing better than that (…) I know he would love to be here (at the Augusta Masters) and I’m sure he will put all his effort into trying to be ready to play here next year. “

Woods and his driving problems

The incident of February 23 was not the only one suffered by the professional golfer. In 2009, Woods was involved in an accident near his Florida residence that led to an alleged infidelity case to his then-wife, Elin Nordegren.

In 2017, the player was found asleep inside his car and was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Following the incident, Woods entered a special program for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, US media revealed at the time.

With Reuters and AP