Among the most anticipated titles in PS5 is Marvel’s Wolverinea game that is in development by Insomniac Games and that to this day he has not revealed anything about his gameplay beyond that teaser of the 2021. And although many were hopeful for it to arrive in 2023it seems that they are going to have to wait longer than planned.

New information comes from the insider known as Jeff Grubb, who mentions in a new podcast that this title would have been announced well in advance. According to the sources of Grubbthe game can have the release window up to the year 2024but in case the game needs to be further worked on, this could be extended to the 2025.

Added to this is that this version of Wolverine It will be very different from the movies. FOXso it could be separated from the image that the character has with the beloved actor, Hugh Jackman. In addition, it could connect with the universe of spider-man of insomniac Gamesbut that is something that still remains to be confirmed by PlayStation.

For its part, for the game to take shape, it must first be launched Marvel’s Spider-Man 2which would arrive sometime in the fall of 2023. It only remains to wait for live events by sony. Confirmation of the game only makes players want a universe of the avengers by the study of PlayStation.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: For now we shouldn’t eat so much craving for Wolverine, there is still an Insomniac game to launch before everything, so we have to be patient. Having two big games from the same studio a year apart is usually not good. Better, everything calm down.