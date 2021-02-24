It seems that all is not going well in the development of Dying Light 2, and a new report details problems at Techland during the development of Dying Light 2. After the first Dying Light and its success, the sequel seemed like a great continuation. The trailer presented when it was announced showed some interesting visual and gameplay improvements, and Techland assured that things were going very well. But now the game has been delayed indefinitely and there have been some worrying signs that something is wrong.

In a report by The Gamer about the problems within Techland, there are many quotes from former workers, as well as alleged anonymous workers who are currently linked to the developer. Most of the problems seem to focus on leadership problems and critical situations that come from this. Techland was recently linked to rumors of a possible purchase by Microsoft.

According to sources, the problems within Techland have to do with leadership problems, which have generated stressful situations, which, because they have occurred repeatedly, generate low morale and major setbacks. This has also led to a large change in the staff that has been dealing with the game, which has the consequence that Dying Light 2 status is not the best.

According to the report, Techland has no idea what the end game will be, or what the story is. Well, it has changed a lot also because the people who are in charge of carrying it out have changed on several occasions. The full report of such problems It includes both the accusations of the workers and former workers, as well as the responses of the CEO of Techland to them.