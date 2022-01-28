Even before it was released halo infinite, There were already rumors that this game would have a battle royale mode long after its release. At the time, it was said that the people of 343 Industries would be responsible for this mode, but a new report suggests that it will actually be Certain Affinity, who would also be working on a game similar to monster hunter for Xboxthose who will take charge of the battle royale of infinite.

In accordance with Windows Center, their own sources have told them that indeed, Certain Affinity is working on a new game mode for infinitewhich is rumored to be a battle royale.

“Certain Affinity has always been a close partner with Microsoft, working on various Halo games from Halo 2, to the Master Chief Collection and Halo Infinite. I have received several other hints that Certain Affinity would also be working on a new game mode for Halo Infinite, which would apparently be a battle royale or something else entirely.

It would make sense that halo-infinite also want to join the genre of battle royale, although at the time 343i said that this was an idea that they would not like to explore as much. Of course, things can change and we’ll see what happens with the game in the rest of the year.

Publisher’s note: I think the battle royale genre is already feeling a bit tired, however, Halo Infinite is a game with some amazing mechanics that I wouldn’t mind at all. Infinite’s popularity has waned since its debut in December 2021, and a battle royale would be a good way to attract more users.

Via: Windows Center