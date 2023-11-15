The farewell to Renault Twingo it is not definitive because the city ​​car come back! It will be an electric car with low cost prices from 20,000 euros. It is based on the platform AmpR Small used for B-segment electric cars (formerly CMF-B EV) and developed by Amperes, the new corporate division created specifically for the design, development and production of Groupe Renault’s electric vehicles. In fact, the prototype was presented during Ampere’s Capital Markets Day.

New Renault Twingo

The new Twingo will arrive in 2025 and will be an affordable electric car from around 20,000 euros and could be offered with a monthly fee of 100 euros to comply with the requirements of “social leasing” proposed in France by Emmanuel Macron. Aesthetically, the model from the prototype images reflects the original lines from the first series, with a rounded and spacious look.

The new electric Renault Twingo in prototype form

From a technical point of view, the novelty will above all be on efficiency, with an estimated consumption of 10 kWh/100 km, considered the best for the category of these cars. Furthermore, it will be Renault’s first EV to offer the feature vehicle-to-grid (V2G)allowing bidirectional energy exchange with the grid during the car’s idle phase.

When it arrives

The launch of the new Renault Twingo is scheduled for 2025. Before this, the Group, with Ampere, will focus on the debut of Renault 5 in 2024 which will be presented at the Geneva Motor Show in February, with a starting price of around 25,000 euros. In 2025 the Twingo will also arrive together with the Twingo Renault 4 and subsequently, by 2031, two more models will be introduced.

The new electric Twingo

These, together with the already existing ones Mégane E-Tech And Scénic E-Techwill help overcome the million electric vehicles sold annually, promoting the Renault brand in the electric car market.

Renault Twingo prototype photo

