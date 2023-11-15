As scheduled, Renault unveiled the new one in the early afternoon today Electric Twingowhich in Ampere’s plans was imagined as a “Legend” model to be marketed at a list price less than 20,000 euros. At first glance we find ourselves faced with a low-cost electric car with a retro-inspired style, imagined by Losanga as a modern version of the original car that made its debut in the early ’90s.

In production in 2025

The new electric Twingo was presented by Renault in the form of a digital concept, but there is no doubt about its own future entry into production: Luca De Meo, CEO of Renault, has confirmed that the new model will be assembled in Europe, more precisely in France (just like all the other electric models that will be part of the range of the new Ampere division) in two years, which means that its market launch should take place during 2026.

Electric Renault Twingo

At the moment Renault has not released the official specifications of the new electric Twingo in terms of power and autonomy, but has listed a series of advantages which will offer this new battery model, in addition clearly to the price below 20,000 euros: the best efficiency in the category with just 10 kWh/100km, a 75% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to the average of European combustion vehicles sold in 2023 throughout its life cycle, zero CO2 emissions at the exhaust, and lower consumption of raw materials thanks to its compact dimensions.

Image: Autocar UK