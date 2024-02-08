The new hybrid SUV from Renault is called Symbioz and will be launched in the C segment in spring 2024. The new model enriches the SUV range of the French brand, which joins the Arkana, Austral, Captur and Rafale. Announced through a teaser, the Renault Symbioz brings back the name of the concept launched in Frankfurt in 2017 and will feature a hybrid engine with technology E-Tech full hybrid 145 HP already available on Arkana, Captur and Clio.

Renault Symbioz preview, what it will be like

The teaser images suggest that the new SUV is stylistically inspired by the recent course of the Renault company, inaugurated by Electric Scénic and characterized by a “fanged” front light signature. With a length of 4.41 metersit positions itself between Captur and Austral, with generous space and load capacity inside.

Renault Symbioz is a C-segment SUV, 4.41 meters long

Renault Symbioz engines

The Symbioz will be equipped with the powertrain 145 HP full hybrid E-Tech, already used on models such as Arkana, Captur and Clio. At the moment there has been no mention of the introduction of non-electrified petrol variants. The new Renault SUV among its features will also include the Solarbay panoramic roof with PDLC technology, already present on other models such as the Scénic.

What the cockpit of the new Symbioz will be like

This roof is capable of become opaque and clear electronically, eliminating the need for a blind and contributing to the saving space and weight. Renault expects the weight of the entire vehicle to remain within 1,500 kg.

Renault Symbioz why is it called that

The name “Symbioz” has a very interesting etymological origin, which derives from the ancient Greek “symbiosis”, composed of the words “syn” meaning “with” and “bios” meaning “life”. The term symbolizes the concept of to live together. This etymology carries with it a profound meaning: life and being together are closely interconnected.

Renault Symbioz concept

In the scientific field, the term symbiosis instead indicates aAssociation between two living organisms that mutually benefit from each other. Now in the automotive world the concept also extends to figurative senserecalling humanity, social life and, intuitively, family.

The interior of the self-driving Renault Symbioz concept

“Symbioz” was in fact the name of one concept cars presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017, representing a perfect combination of the future SUV for families and the reference to Renault's history. It was a concept focused on redefining the internal space of the car and on autonomous driving.

Symbioz price, when it arrives

The price of Symbioz could be around 30,000-35,000 euros. The official presentation is expected in a few months, in spring, with the debut in Renault dealerships during 2024.

