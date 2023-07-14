Renault recently announced the addition of a new electric vehicle to its range, the Scenic E-Tech Electric. This model follows on from other successful electric vehicles such as the Megane E-Tech Electricthe Zoe and the Twingo. The Scenic E-Tech Electric was developed on the basis of the prototype scenic vision.

New electric Renault Scenic, preview

The new generation of Renault Scenic goes electric. The brand has unveiled the first images of the car with the body suitably camouflaged.

Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric in camouflaged version

The car has a definitive silhouette. The camouflage features lines and motifs inspired by the Renault logowith hints of the design already adopted by the Mégane E-Tech Electric.

New Scenic E-Tech Electric in camouflage version

To test and perfect the car, a fleet of pre-series vehicles it will circulate on European roads starting this summer, driven by Renault engineers.

Engine, battery and range of the electric Scenic

The Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric was developed on the CMF-EV platformshared with the Megane E-Tech Electric and the Nissan Ariya. It may be slightly larger than the Mégane, with a length of approx 4.5 meters.

Scenic E-Tech Electric is slightly larger than the Mégane

The engines and batteries could be similar to those of the Mégane and the Ariya, with powers ranging from 131hp to 394hp and including battery capacity between 40 and 87 kWh. An autonomy of over is estimated 500km. Scenic may also be available with all-wheel drive (4×4).

New Renault Scenic when does it arrive?

The new electric Scenic will arrive on the market in early 2024with a list price around 50,000 euros.

Scenic E-Tech electric will be unveiled at the IAA Munich 2023

The new electric car of the French brand will make its world debut on September 4 at IAA Salon 2023, during a press conference to be held in Monaco. This event will be an opportunity to reveal all the details about the vehicle.

Renault Scénic Vision concept photo

Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric test video

Travel test video on the Florence-Rome-Florence motorway with the Mégane E-Tech

