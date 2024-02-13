At the International Aeronautics and Space Show in Le Bourget, France, one of the most anticipated innovations in the automotive world was revealed:

the Renault Rafale, key vehicle of the so-called “Renaulution”. This model marks an important step in Renault's growth in the D-segment, demonstrating the brand's commitment to meeting the needs of a wide range of customers.

Design and Habitability: A Coupé Without Compromises

The Rafale E-Tech Full Hybrid it is not just an SUV coupé by definition, but a bold and dynamic interpretation of this category. 4.71 meters long, 1.86 meters wide and 1.61 meters high, the Rafale was conceived on the CMF-CD platform, boasting balanced proportions that emphasize its sporty character without sacrificing interior space. The cabin is surprisingly spacious, with 302mm of kneeroom in the second row and a boot volume of 627 litres, which defies the conventions of traditional coupés. The Solarbay® panoramic roof, one of Rafale's technological gems, uses PDLC technology to go from opaque to transparent, offering a bright and open or private and protected on-board experience, depending on your preference.

Performance and Sustainability: The Hybrid Heart of Rafale

Under the hood, Rafale hosts a 200 hp hybrid engine that promises to set new standards in the segment with regards to autonomy and emissions. With a multimode automatic transmission, the vehicle presents itself as a cutting-edge solution for those seeking exceptional performance without neglecting environmental impact, with a range of up to 1,100 km and CO2 emissions limited to 105 grams per kilometre.

Dynamism and Control: The Rafale Driving Experience

The guide of the Rafale It stands out for precision and pleasure, thanks to a refined chassis and the 4CONTROL Advanced system, which offers four-wheel steering. This feature, standard in the Esprit Alpine trim, improves maneuverability in the city and stability when cornering at high speed. The OpenR Link multimedia system, with Google integrated and over 50 available applications, represents the heart of the Rafale digital interface, eliminating the boundaries between external digital capabilities and the onboard experience.

Towards the Future: Rafale E-Tech 4×4

By the end of the year, Renault will expand the Rafale range with a 300 hp E-Tech 4×4 version, which will add an electric motor on the rear axle and specific chassis features for an even more exhilarating driving pleasure.

Configurations and Prices: An SUV for Every Need

The Rafale E-Tech Full Hybrid It comes with a wealth of standard equipment and two trim levels: Techno at 43,700 euros, the Esprit Alpine version at 48,200 euros

Renault Rafale represents a game changer for the brand, combining attractive design, advanced technology and a new vision of hybrid mobility, promising to be a major player in its segment.