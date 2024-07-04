The new Renault Masterthe fourth generation of electric commercial vans, introduces a multi-energy platform and a Aerovan design featuring accurate aerodynamics to maximize efficiency. The Renault commercial vehicle large size is available with engines Diesel Blue dCi from 105 to 170 HP, 96 or 105 kW electric motors with a 40 or 87 kWh battery and a range greater than 410 km in the WLTP cyclein addition to options with hydrogen fuel cellsThe new Master is available in over 40 versions and numerous configurations.

New Renault Master as it is

The renewed design of the new Renault Master, especially at the front, takes inspiration from that of passenger cars. The front is imposing and integrates the new Renault logo and the Full LED headlights.

New Renault Master

From an aesthetic point of view, it is also available in various colour options, with 7 basic shades and more. 300 special colors.

The rear has been shaped for improve aerodynamics without compromising cargo space, while improvements have been made to the perceived quality with more refined finishing details and more robust side panels.

Thanks to careful aerodynamic design, the new Master has the best aerodynamic drag coefficient in its category, reducing CO2 emissions by 39 g/kmrecording values ​​lower than 200 g/km and helping to reduce consumption in electric versions by up to 20%These results were obtained through detailed studies in scale models and in specialized wind tunnels.

Payload and versions

The new Renault Master has a payload of 1.625 kg, with a total mass of 4 tons and 20 different configurations from 11 to 22 m3. This model features various versions set up directly from the factory as Tipper trucks, fixed bodies, double cab vans, large volume. The towing capacity is up to 2.5 tonnes.

The reduced step and the revised front end provide unprecedented handling with a 1.5 meter turning diameter. Even in the electric versions, like all vehicles in the Renault range, the new Master is equipped with the systems of the Human First Program.

The payload is 1,625 kg

These systems are designed to assist rescuers in case of accidentsincluding a QR code for the Fire Brigade integrated into the bodywork, access to the high voltage battery in the electric versions and a SD switch protected against impacts to ensure safe intervention on the vehicle.

Inside cabin as the Renault van is

The passenger compartment of the Renault Master is very similar to that of the cars in the Renault range. The S-shaped dashboardfacing the driver, maximizes the space in the passenger compartment.

New Renault Master passenger compartment

Premium materials and a screen from 10 inches, standard across the range, they give a technological look that is pleasing to the eye, accentuated by the dark tones finishes that make the passenger compartment modern. The height and depth adjustable steering wheel and the steering wheel gear lever in the automatic versions improve comfort and safety.

The fourth generation of Master features numerous new features in the passenger compartment storage compartments on the dashboard, side cup holders, glove compartment, overhead compartment and door pockets, increasing the volume of the storage compartments by 25% compared to the previous generation, reaching a total of 135 litres.

Backrest of the central seat that becomes a table

This model transforms into a mobile office with the backrest of the central seat that becomes a table when folded and the seat that lifts up, revealing a space for the PC. The USB-C sockets power electronic devices.

Diesel, electric and hydrogen engines

Four engine variants are available on the new Renault Master Diesel Blue dCiwith powers of 105, 130, 150 and 170 HP. The transmission can be 9-speed manual or automatic (EAG9), particularly efficient. The electric versions are equipped with engines from 96 or 105 kW (130 or 143 hp), with batteries from 40 kWh (180 km WLTP range) and 87 kWh (range of over 410 km WLTP).

Electric Master Charging

Thanks to the thermo-management system, consumption remains moderate, with a WLTP value of 21 kWh/100 km for the 87 kWh battery. The 130 kW DC fast charging allows for recovery of 229 km of autonomy in 30 minuteswhile at home with a 22kW AC wallbox less than is enough four hours for a full charge from 10 to 100%. At a later stage the Master van will also be available in the version with hydrogen H2 with fuel cell.

V2X and V2G bidirectional charging

The electric versions of the new Renault Master will be equipped with V2X functions: Vehicle To Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G). These functions allow you to charge external devices connected to the vehicle (V2L) through taken in the passenger compartment or in the cargo area. Furthermore, thanks to a bidirectional chargerthe Master can supply energy to the electricity grid (V2G) using the vehicle’s battery charge.

230 Volt socket to power external devices

This also allows the use of the Master’s battery power to power external equipment or integrate features such as refrigerated vans or buses with additional air conditioning.

Infotainment and connectivity on the new Master

The new Renault Master is an advanced commercial vehicle in the digital world, equipped with a OpenR Link multimedia system standard across the range, with a 10” touchscreen display and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The system can be updated remotely for 5 years like a smartphone. The OpenR Link system has Google integratedwith Google Maps for navigation, Google Play for apps and Google Assistant integrated, allowing customization, access to widgets and tablet functionality.

The Master’s digital interface allows you to monitor and manage the vehicle remotely via My Renault Appwhich includes features such as vehicle location, scheduled maintenance and opening notifications. Mobilize offers additional services such as Mobilize Connected Insurance, Mobilize Fleet Connect and Mobilize Fleet Dataoptimizing the management of company fleets.

OpenR Link multimedia system with Google integrated

For the electric versionsspecific features are available such as intelligent charging planning, access to extensive charging networks and the use of Mobilize Power Solutions for the installation of customized charging stations. Some ad hoc functions include theElectric Route Plannerintelligent preconditioning programming and integration with Mobilize Charge Pass. It will be available soon too Smart Charge, an app to manage smart and flexible home charging, with economic and environmental benefits.

The ADAS of the new Renault van

The new Renault van is equipped with 20 advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), which ensure safety for both occupants and other road users.

Camera under the Renault logo in the front grille

Among these are features such as lateral stabilization assistant, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEBS)and Trailer Assist. In addition, the vehicle has theIntelligent Speed ​​Assistwhich supports the driver in complying with the speed limitsensuring greater control on the road.

Price, how much does the Renault Master van cost

The entrance fee for the new Master is 32.030 euro for the Blue dCi 105 van, 29.370 euros for the Blue dCi 130 chassis cab platform, and 29,670 euros for the Blue dCi 130. The 100% electric E-Tech Electric version will also be available at a later date with two battery levels: 40 kWh for urban use and 87 kWh for greater autonomy.

New Renault Master photo

