The French call it “voiture à vivre” and this is the key to understanding the essence of the new Renault Espace which, after abandoning the role of the futuristic crossover of the latest version, now introduces a more “normal” model. Of course, we are light years from the revolution that occurred in 1983, when Renault revealed its recipe for the Espace for the first time, but here too there is no shortage of ideas. Starting from the fact that the new 5 or 7 seater version now aims to strengthen the brand's offensive in the C and D segments. So, in a word, it is much more affordable than in the past. Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of Renault, explains the concept very well: “The new Renault Espace – commented the manager – is an important vehicle to guarantee and confirm the growth of our mix. It has the same DNA as the five previous generations for its high-end look, comfort, habitability and brightness. But it has transformed, to meet new customer needs, with a reference hybrid engine and an exclusive multimedia experience.”

And, in fact, after the numerous evolutions developed over the years, Renault's all-rounder, designed for families but also for free time experienced in the most diverse ways, today Espace returns to the scene in the guise of an SUV with a completely renewed (and winking at its younger 'sister' Austral) and with a more sporty look, in the Esprit Alpine trim.

The retained DNA of a large 5 or 7 seater car still makes it the most habitable model in the Renault range, while the choice of refined materials and the quality of assembly and finishing highlight the interiors which aim for the top of the range and which are bright thanks to the panoramic glass roof of over one square meter, among the largest on the market.

Technology and innovation, from the passenger compartment extends under the bonnet. The external dimensions are more compact than in the past and the weight is reduced by 215 kg compared to the previous model. The engine is driven by an E-Tech Full Hybrid, Renault's workhorse, with 200 hp. The reduced fuel consumption in compliance with regulations (from 4.6l /100 km), allows a range of up to 1,100 kilometers on a full tank.

In line with the prerogatives of Renault's 'voitures à vivre' recipe, New Espace focuses both on road performance and safety for all occupants, thanks to the Cmf-Cd Alliance platform, its specially designed chassis and its 32 control devices. driving assistance. Behind the steering wheel, driving pleasure can benefit from the Multi-Sense system and 4Control Advanced, Renault's four-wheel steering system. With this configuration, not available on all versions, the Espace resembles the Austral in some aspects (as is logical, given that they share the platform) and differs from it in others.

It is similar in ride quality, which is generally good, in ride comfort, which is also good, and in the lack of body roll in sharp corners or hard acceleration/braking. On the other hand, it is not as agile and direct as the Austral. But it is not clumsy, quite the opposite (indeed, it is clearly more reactive than a Nissan lenses. Be that as it may, the balance achieved by Renault with the Espace's suspension is remarkable, because it allows for a car that performs very well in the most important areas for this type of vehicle: ride comfort, general feel of the controls and control. of the movements of the car body.

And it would be even better if the powertrain, the 199 hp E-TECH non-plug-in hybrid, ran more smoothly in certain situations. In and around the city there are no problems, because the electric motor is responsible for moving the car to a very high degree (unless you drive aggressively), so it is gentle on the road. However, if strong acceleration is required, for example for overtaking or merging onto the motorway, small gaps in power occur when the transmission makes gear changes (particularly noticeable at around 70 km/h and around 130 km/h). .

The engine certainly delivers excellent performance. The thrust it provides is strong and sufficient to move the car with great agility. So, incredibly, the 2023 Espace has a unique feature that no other successor has ever had: it's fun to drive. And for a car like this it's certainly no small thing…