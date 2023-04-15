First revolutionary and then visionary, Espace has always evolved in step with the times.

Today, New Espace becomes an SUV with an athletic and elegant design, imbued with sportiness in the Esprit Alpine setting. True to its DNA as a large 5- or 7-seater vehicle, it is still the most habitable model in the Renault range, with a boot volume of up to 1,818 liters and a knee radius in the second row of up to 321 mm. Furthermore, the New Espace is equipped, for the first time, with a rear bench that can slide freely over 220 mm, divided into two independent parts in a ratio of 2/3-1/3. The choice of refined materials and the quality of assembly and finishes highlight the bright and high-end interiors, thanks to the panoramic glass roof of over one square metre, among the largest on the market.

Always in step with the times, New Espace is high-tech not only inside, but also under the bonnet. It takes care of passengers through connectivity and doesn’t lose sight of its environmental footprint. With more compact external dimensions and a weight reduced by 215 kg compared to the previous model, it is equipped with a super efficient 200 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid engine. The low fuel consumption (4.6L / 100 km**) allows a range of up to 1,100 kilometers on a full tank and the battery does not require recharging. New Espace emits just 104 grams of CO2 per kilometre.

