The major trend is currently emerging in the Indian automobile market and it is largely focused on the fact that SUVs are sold a lot even with petrol engines.

Earlier it was of the opinion that SUV owners prefer diesel engine more and diesel engine is better for long distances. Although the picture has changed now the SUV is being sold but the demand for petrol engines is increasing. Although the standard petrol engine is not very suitable for the SUV, but the solution to this problem has been found in the form of a turbo petrol engine.

In the last few years SUVs with turbo petrol engines have been flooded. If not driving too hard, the turbo petrol engine is quite capable though not as much as the design. To test these new trends, we will assess the New Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster turbo petrol.

The Creta has been a popular choice with the turbo petrol, while the Duster removed its popular diesel engine for a powerful turbo petrol.

We start with New Creta. The highlight of the new Creta is its 1.4l turbo petrol engine with 7-speed DCT and special drive modes. It produces 140 bhp and 242Nm. Turbo petrol is a better bet with lower speed in the city. DCT provides smooth feel in Creta while power delivery is also very good.

To get the maximum performance out of this, you have to put it into the sport and use steering paddles which will make the engine sound strong and the performance very hard. If you drive carefully, you can get 17 kmpl (which is the official figure). In total, the Turbo Petrol Creta tells us how much the SUVs have changed for Rs 17 lakh.

Talk about the Duster, it has 1.31 turbo petrol which makes 156 bhp and 254 Nm. With this, it has a 6-speed manual, what would you like more than this in 11.9 lakhs. The Duster is an old type of turbo petrol, with the manual you get more turbo rush. It is very powerful.

The Duster is very fast and affects its performance too. Its ride and handling impress a lot and drive easily even at high speeds. However, there is some obstruction in the steering and it is not fit to handle the power of the engine. You will get about 10kmpl and not more.

However, you cannot get more power than this at 11.9 lakh and it is also compact compared to many other SUVs. The Duster is an old-fashioned vehicle with few features found in the interior.

The Creta gives you a good driving experience with a luxurious interior for 17 lakhs. The Creta is a modern SUV. At the same time, the Duster Fast Turbo is more suitable for strict routes with petrol. So it depends on you whether you like modern trends or old ones. It is certain that diesel is no longer a necessary condition for SUVs.

Hyundai Creta Turbo

What did you like Quality, features, DCT automatic, engine and space

What didn’t you like A little expensive

Renault Duster Turbo

What did you like Value Form Money, Engine Power, Suspension

Did not like what- Lacking some features, the interior now looks old.

