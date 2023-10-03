Around the middle of last July Renault opened orders for the new Clio. About two and a half months have passed since that date, and the responses that have arrived from the market for the new model have been extremely positive: over 1,800 customers who to date have decided to get their hands on the new Clio, with particular appreciation for the Esprit Alpine trim level, which represented more than 20% of the overall mix, and for the E-Tech full hybrid engine, the best-selling one with the 37% of the mix.

Fusilli speaks

“The one with Clio is the longest love story of Renault with its customers, a love story that has lasted for 33 years – commented Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italia – It is part of one of the founding values ​​of the Brand: respect and valorization of our heritage. It is a classic that, like all classics, never ceases to excite. But like all love stories it must constantly renew itself and us we reinvented it totally so that it can continue to excite, as and more than before”.

Special event

To celebrate the official launch of the new Clio, Renault’s Italian division organized a exclusive live streaming aired simultaneously in all Losanga brand dealerships in the area. In total they were 74 dealers who organized a launch event at the same time which resulted in live streaming, with more than 4,000 participants inside the dealerships.

Icon of Italian music

The protagonist of the evening, with an exclusive musical performance, was Max Pezzali. “Since of all the arts, music is the most capable of evoking emotions, for the national launch event we wanted to link our icon to one of the major icons of the Italian musical panoramalike Max Pezzali”concluded Fusilli.