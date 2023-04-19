.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

After five generations of Renault Clio the mid-career restyling on the fifth generation Clio also arrives in 2023, a new Clio Full Hybrid but also Petrol, LPG or Diesel. Let’s find out closely the differences compared to the fifth generation model, the so-called phase 1 presented instead in 2019.

New Renault Clio with Esprit Alpine trim

As for the exteriors, the dimensions do not change apart from a few millimeters more (3 mm more) at the front: they are 4.053 m against the 4.050 m of phase 1, one meter and 79 cm wide, one meter and 44 cm high and the wheelbase also remains unchanged equal to 2 meters and 58 cm. However, the most evident thing about this restyling is the front with the new luminous signature which, as you can see, incorporates the Renault lozenge on both sides of the front bumper. Obviously there is no shortage of Full LED lights now with five elements against the three on the Clio 5 phase A. On theEsprit Alpine equipment we find in particular the side air intakes which improve the aerodynamic flows, but there is also the F1 style blade as Renault has accustomed us by now with its sportier set-ups.

New Renault Clio 2023 frontal

Laterally the line remains practically unchanged, it is always the one we have already seen on the fifth generation Clio at its debut in 2019, with the rear handle drowned at the end of the window. On this set-up the window frames and rear-view mirrors are in glossy black as well as the antenna. Instead the Esprit Alpine side badging and the side protection of the doors are in satin grey.

Renault Clio restyled Esprit Alpine side

Also change a little at the rear as for the part of LED rear lightsnow it is completely transparent whereas before it was in red and then we also find fakes on this rear bumper gloss black vents and sort of gray extractor. The rear logo has also been renewed with the new Lozenge in glossy black like the CLIO badge below it. In addition, the logo always remains E-Tech Hybrid on the right side. There are currently 7 colors: Ice White, Etoile Black, Schist Grey, Blue Iron which is what we are seeing, Passion Red, Valencia Orange and a new Aviation Gray colour.

Renault Clio facelift Esprit Alpine rear

Renault Clio Esprit Alpine specific rims

Also very interesting rims of the new Cliothe offer starts from 15″ but reaches 17″ of this Esprit Alpine complete with Alpine logo in the lower part and black and silver color. News the Center Cap which is somewhat reminiscent of racing cars which can be either in blue or gray depending on the color of the bodywork. Obviously this is an aesthetic plate which is then removed to replace the wheels, for example in the event of a puncture.

Same size as regards the 205/45 R17 tyre with the tire brand being one Continental EcoContact 6but I would have expected at least a Continental PremiumContact 6 since it is the most powerful version currently in the range.

Also on this 145 horsepower version we have a braking system with four discs unlike the others, which instead mount the system with front discs and rear drums.

Renault Clio Esprit Alpine interior

We also see the interior of the new Clio 2023 where the materials are new and eco-sustainable and where the skin disappears and you even get touse of 72% recycled fibers because of this Esprit Alpine equipment; we also find the 13% recycled TEP i.e. a granular coated mixed fabric made up of fibers of biological origin and polyester fibers which require less water and therefore less energy for dyeing. Opening the front door reveals the door sills and Alpine branded floor mats. There is also the french flag precisely sewn on this recycled fabric placed on the band that runs along the dashboard.

The display for the 7″ or 10 inch digital instrumentationwhile in the center is still the 9.3 inch displaybut we start from 7″, for the EasyLink system with wireless connection for Apple or Android mobile phones.

The circular commands of the automatic climate control and below these there are 12 volt socket, Aux In socket and 2 USB type A, in addition to the wireless charging pad for our cell phones. The frameless rear view mirror is very nice and there is also the aluminum pedal.

Renault Clio restyling Esprit Alpine interior USB sockets

The key is the classic Renault onein this case a sort of card because we have the Key Less Entry which also includes push button start. The electric handbrake remains and then there is a double drink holder, which can be concealed by means of a shutter. reconfirmed theBose sound system, while the headlining of the Esprit Alpine is in dark grey. Another interesting detail is the velveteen on the belt attachment, but instead it is missing inside the side pockets where there is only plastic.

Renault Clio restyling Esprit Alpine dashboard

Good habitability on Renault Clio 2023

At the rear on the door the materials are completely in plastic rigid, we find a soft fabric only where you go to rest your elbow near the electric window control. There rear bench is also comfortable in the center (present a central tunnel) and instead adopts the same finish as the front seats, with fabric in the center and a sort of leatherette on the side. Very beautiful there belt always with a blue thread which recalls the Alpine colors.

Renault Clio restyling Esprit Alpine rear seats passenger compartment

With my riding position, I’m 1.70m tall, those sitting in the back have enough space, about 40 cm for the knees which are reduced to a maximum of 8 if the person sitting in front is one meter and 90 cm tall and pulls the seat completely back. Absent the rear armrest, but there is the sliding front one that can also be opened and conceals a cockpit.

Renault Clio 2023 Hybrid Esprit Alpine rear lights

Trunk capacity unchanged, there is also the subwoofer

Also unchanged the trunk capacity however, that varies according to the engine. It starts from 391 liters on the petrol version, goes down to 366 liters on the diesel ones and reaches a minimum of 301 liters on this Full Hybrid because obviously the battery is down here in front of the exhaust. Instead breaking down the rear seats with split 60/40 it reaches 1,069 litres. also remains theBose stereo system with the subwoofer in the side of the trunk. On the Full Hybrid version we lose the false bottom and find only the repair kitsthere is no spare wheel.

Renault Clio restyling Esprit Alpine logo E-Tech Hybrid

Renault Clio Hybrid 2023 with 145 horsepower

There full hybrid version of the new Clio 2023 now reaches 145 horsepower, with the heat engine that rises to 94 horsepower or a 1,600 aspirated assisted by two electric motorsa 36 kilowatt one which is the main one and then a 18 kilowatt HSG which also takes care of synchronizing the engine speed with that of the gearbox because it has no clutch. It is a very particular system that Renault introduced at the end of 2020 and then spread it across the entire range, from the Clio to the Arkana and so on.

Renault Clio facelift Esprit Alpine rear 3/4 road

As for the set-up but also the platform, nothing changes, it is the CMF-B, the same as phase A of this fifth generation Clio. Suspensions MacPherson up front and system of interconnected wheels at the rear on all setups.

Photo new Renault Clio Esprit Alpine

Video new Renault Clio 2023 Hybrid

Video new Renault Clio 2023 2024

Technical sheet new Renault Clio Hybrid 2023

Dimensions and weight

Length 405 cm

Width 179 cm

Height 144 cm

Step 258 cm

Baggage 301L

39 L tank

Weight 1163kg

Motor

Full hybrid power supply

Front-wheel drive

Automatic gearbox

Displacement 1.6L / 1598cm 3

Power 145 HP / 107 kW

Maximum torque 144 Nm at 3200 rpm

Engine and Performance

Maximum speed 180.0 km/h

Acceleration 9.9s (0-100km/h)

Environmental class Euro 6D

Co2 emissions 93 g/km

Autonomy 1000km

Urban consumption –

Extra-urban consumption –

Combined consumption 4.1 L/100 km

