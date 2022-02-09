Austral is the name of the new Renault SUVwhich arrives in 2022 and replaces the range of the French brand Kadjar. The announcement was made by surprise, along with the first image of the new one C-segment SUV.

New SUV Renault Austral, how it will be

The new Renault Austral is characterized by a total length of 4.51 m and inside it has ample space for 5 passengers.

Side view of the new Renault Austral

From an aesthetic point of view, the designers have designed a Captivating SUVin terms of proportions, ratio, overhang and wheel size, placing the emphasis on the shoulders and giving it a muscular look. The new Renault design language also debuts with Austral.

Analyzing the first photos, one of the most important stylistic elements is a marked and structuring crease on the lower part of the sides of the bodywork. Tilted forward, it confers dynamicity to the vehicle profile.

Renault Austral in the “disguised” version during development tests

This stylistic feature differs from the classic succession of lines parallel to the road. Austral is also a highly technological car and you can tell by the front and rear lights.

Behind, in fact, we find two imposing ones C-Shape headlights, which rejoin the logo creating a spectacular effect. The same applies to the front of the vehicle, where the headlights and grille do not go unnoticed.

New Renault Austral video teaser

Inaugurated on Renault Mégane E-TECH Electrictechnology micro-optics consists of a plexiglass plate on which motifs and lines are engraved, on the surface or in depth. When hit by the LEDs, all of them the engraved areas light up creating a precise, lively and easily identifiable visual effect.

Renault Austral cockpit, as it will be inside

The cockpit of the new Renault Austral is part of the tradition of SUVs but is distinguished at a glance by the center console, high and widebaptized “console of great comfort”.

The passenger compartment is called modular, because there are many inside storage compartments dedicated, starting with the large sliding armrest that can be used to store objects or facilitate the use of the multimedia system OpenR Link. This console contains two large storage compartments and can accommodate a smartphone in a special compartment, where it can be recharged by induction. Plus there are beyond 30 liters of storage compartments distributed throughout the cockpit.

The elegant dashboard of the new Renault Austral

To accentuate the“cocoon” effectthe headliner and the windscreen pillars are coated with a tissue with chiné processing; the seats received special attention in terms of comfort. The contact areas have been worked to make them soft and pleasant to the touch. At the front, all occupants have a large ergonomic and comfortable space; the rear boasts greater roominess thanks to theabsence of the central tunnel.

Behind, on the other hand, we find a sliding and foldable rear bench by pressing a simple button positioned in the trunk. The front seats were designed with the tapered top to facilitate conversation between passengers seated in the front and in the rear seats.

The upper part of the dashboard features a opaque sheath and foamy soft-touch. There light strip continues to the door panels, helping to give a wider visual impression. The interiors are enriched with refined materials, like the real one wood treated with the Japanese method “Maki-e”.

New Austral door trim

This cabinet-making technique consists in applying, with a cloth, several layers of metallic pigments on the wood to emphasize its grain. To the touch, this treatment allows to preserve the reliefs and the natural grain of the wood. Finally, an elegant satin chrome molding carefully surrounds the horizontal ventilation grille.

Renault Austral infotainment display

As for the infotainment inside Austral there is the large OpenR screen dedicated. The display offers a viewing surface of 24.3 “(774 cm2). On this intuitive and connected interface, close at hand and clearly visible, they are brought together all the functions of the vehicle.

Anticipation, what the cockpit of the new Austral will be like

The OpenR display panel also integrates with great discretion the air vents, central and vertical, while the outline of the display is super-thin and flush. Equipped with the latest connected and smart solutions, the OpenR Link interface features Android Auto and Apple CarPlaybut also of the search system Google and the navigator Google Maps.

Renault Austral engines

The engine range of the new Renault Austral provides only electrified petrol enginesmost of which is unpublished: an engine New generation E-TECH Hybridone 1.3 TCe mild-hybrid 12V and the unprecedented engine 1.2 TCe mild-hybrid 48Vfor the first time in the Renault range.

Renault Austral is powered only by hybrid engines (hybrid and mild-hybrid)

This range of engines promises to be super efficient, with emissions starting at 105 g CO2 / km (for the E-TECH engine in WLTP cycle, in the process of homologation) and a maximum power up to 200 hp.

Renault Austral, why is it called that?

Renault has chosen the name Austral for its new SUV, which has been part of Renault’s naming base since 2005. Derived from Latin Australisspontaneously evokes the colors and warmth of the South, the tranquility of nature and large spaces.

Austral in the Renault strategy indicates size international of the new model, which will be marketed throughout Europe and beyond.

Renault Austral, because it is called so VIDEO

Renault wants to give in the choice of the names of its cars sense and emotion to the model. In this case, thanks to double A and to the association of central consonants with “STR”, this is an “easy to pronounce” and “balanced” name, which according to Renault refers to the strength of the SUV e to the idea of ​​control.

When does the new Renault SUV arrive, heir Kadjar?

The new SUV Renault Austral arrives on the market in spring 2022 and in the French range it is the heir of the Kadjar. The official presentation is program for theMarch 8, 2022.

