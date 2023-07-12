There Renault Arkana was introduced in Europe in October 2020 and sold 163,000 units. It now comes with a restyling which renews its design, especially in the front, with a front grille that recalls that of theAustral. From a technical point of view, the Arkana is hybrid, mild and above all E-Tech Full Hybrid with 145 HP.

New Renault Arkana restyling

The new Renault Arkana maintains the dimensions of the previous model, with a length of 4,568mm. The pitch remains of 2,720mmwith a width of 1,820mm (2,034 mm including mirrors) and a height of 1,576 mm. Even the load capacity remains unchanged, with a trunk that varies from 513 to 1,269 litres depending on the seating configuration (480-1,263 liters for the E-Tech Hybrid version).

Front Arkana Esprit Alpine front

From an aesthetic point of view, the Renault “Nouvel’R” logo it is integrated into the grille, while the grille features a deconstructed repetition of the diamonds. The versions Evolution, Techno and Alpine Esprit they are distinguished by the color of the grid lines. The Techno and Esprit Alpine versions also feature the aero blade in the fenders.

New Renault Arkana Esprit Alpine

At the rear, the logo on the tailgate is coloured black chrome and the headlights have a treatment slightly smoked. The chrome of the decorative elements is replaced by black, satin black or glossy black depending on the versions.

Renault Arkana Esprit Alpine

The new Arkana also offers the set up Alpine spirit, characterized by a sporty style. On the outside, it features a front bumper blade in Satin Grey and a specific Schist Gray badging with Gloss Black border on the hubcaps of the fenders. THE 19″ rims with perforated pattern give the car an additional sporty look.

The cockpit of the Arkana Esprit Alpine

The interior features seats in ECO TEP and imitation leatherwith blue stitching and the Alpine logo. Seat belts are equipped with two blue stripes. Door panels, steering wheel and dashboard are finished with elegant details. The Esprit Alpine trim also includes the e-shifter gearbox without mechanical cable in the cockpit.

The Arkana is an E-Tech hybrid

The new Renault Arkana is equipped with the motorisation 145 HP E-Tech Full Hybridwhich combines two electric motors (a 36 kW e-motor and an 18 kW HSG high voltage starter) with a 1.6-litre, 69 kW (94 HP) 4-cylinder petrol engine. It is mated to a clutchless dog-engagement smart multimode transmission and a 1.2 kWh battery.

E-Tech full hybrid traction

Thanks to this technology supported by 15 operating modes, the Arkana can travel up to 80% of the time in electric mode in the city, reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. There e-save function allows you to maintain a reserve of battery power, offering the possibility of using the electric mode when necessary. CO2 emissions are equal to 105 g/km.

E-Tech mild hybrid traction

There are also motors as an option 1.2 mild-hybrid with 140 and 160 bhp with EDC dual clutch transmission.

On the road

The Renault Arkana is based on the CMF-B modular platform, which offers excellent versatility and efficient driving pleasure. The vehicle guarantees a reassuring road holding thanks to the stable rear axle, limiting lateral movements even on difficult roads.

New Renault Arkana Esprit Alpine

The chassis has improved thanks to the steering precision and to the vehicle’s agility, which offers a curb-to-curb turning circle of 11.2 meters.

Preparations

The range of the renewed Renault Arkana is made up of the fittings Evolution, Techno and Alpine Esprit.

The Evolution version includes the navigator as standard in the multimedia system Renault EasyLinkwhich it now supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly. The 7″ digital dashboard displays information on a larger surface.

19″ Esprit Alpine alloy wheels

The version Techno presents the aerodynamic blade of the bumper in body color and the rims taken from the fittings RS Line and E-Tech Engineered previous. The logo and lettering on the back are in satin chrome. In addition, a new body color is introduced in the range, called Nocturnal Blue.

The prices of the new Arkana

The prices of the new Arkana have not yet been officially communicated, but we can assume a price list that starts from about 32,000 euros.

New Arkana size

DIMENSIONS (mm) Vehicle length 4,568 Step 2,720 Front overhang 878 Rear overhang 970 Overall width with mirrors folded / with mirrors unfolded 1,820 / 2,034 Front track on the ground 1,562 Rear track on the ground 1,584 Height without roof bars / with antenna 1.571 / 1.576 Height with tailgate open 2,155 Boot sill height 767 Ground clearance 200 Radius at the rear seat knees 211 Front elbow width 1,439 Rear elbow width 1,453 Front shoulder width 1.406 Back shoulder width 1,397 Front height flush with the pavilion 877 Rear height flush with the pavilion 862 Maximum boot entry width 1.077 Internal width between wheel arches 991 Loading length with rear bench folded down 1,872 Renault Arkana dimensions

New Arkana DATA SHEET

Version mild hybrid 140 EDC mild hybrid 160 EDC E-Tech full hybrid 145 MOTOR Fuel Unleaded petrol – E10 Petrol + Electric self-rechargeable Anti-pollution standard Euro6D Full Approval protocol WLTP extension After treatment system 3-way catalytic converter + DPF (particle filter) Guy 4 cylinders in line, 16 valves 4 cylinders in line, 16 valves + E-Motor + HSG Displacement 1,333 1,598 Bore x Stroke (mm) 72.2 x 81.4 78 x 83.6 Injection type Direct + turbo Multipoint indirect Combined power kW (hp) N/A 105 (143) Maximum power kW (hp) at full speed (rpm) 103 (140) between 4,500 and 6,000 rpm 116 (158) at 5,500 rpm ICE = 69 (94hp)

E-MOTOR = 36

HSG = 15 Maximum torque Nm at full speed (rpm) 260 between 1,750 and 3,500 rpm 270 between 1,800 and 3,750 rpm ICE = 148 to 3 600

E-MOTOR = 205

HSG = 50 Stop & Start and energy recovery when braking Yes, yes Overhaul / oil change 1 year or 30,000 km / 2 years or 30,000 km Distribution Chain TRANSMISSION Guy EDC – 7 reports E-TECH multi-mode automatic transmission with 15 combinations DRUMS Guy Lithium ion Voltage (V) 13 230 0 Capacity (kWh) 0.13 12 TIRES AND TRUNK Reference tyres 215/60R17 215/55R18 225/45R19 Inflation kit / spare wheel Yes / optional Boot volume (dm3 VDA) 513 480 BRAKES Front: ventilated discs Ø / thickness (mm) 280 / 24 296 / 26 Rear: solid discs Ø / thickness (mm) 260/8 PERFORMANCE Maximum speed (km/h) 174 172 From 0 to 100 km/h 9.8 9.1 10.8 1,000m DA (sec) 31.5 30.7 32.6 Recovery from 80 to 120 km/h 7.6 6.4 8.5 CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (WLTP) CO 2 (g/km) 130 130 105 Mixed cycle (l/100km) 5.8 5.8 4.7 Fuel tank capacity (l) 50 STEERING Guy Variable electric power steering Curb-to-curb turning circle (m) 11.2 Number of turns of the wheel from lock to lock 2.6 Front end Pseudo McPherson Rear end Semi-rigid axle MASSES Unladen in running order (kg) 1,336 1,347 1,435 Maximum authorized weight with load (kg) 1,876 1,876 1961 Total authorized circulating weight (kg) 2,776 2,776 2,721 Maximum mass with braked trailer (kg) 900 900 760 Maximum weight with unbraked trailer (kg) 705 710 750 Renault Arkana technical sheet

Photo new Renault Arkana

Fuel consumption comparison video Mazda3 – Arkana

Mazda3 eSKYAVTIC-X test against Renault Arkana E-Tech city and highway travel for consumption tests (VIDEO)

