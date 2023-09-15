There Renault Arkana it was introduced in Europe in October 2020 and sold 163,000 units. Now he presents himself with a restyling which renews its design, especially at the front, with a front grille reminiscent of that of theAustral. From a technical point of view the Arkana is hybrid, mild and above all 145 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid.

Renault Arkana dimensions, how is the restyling

The new Renault Arkana maintains the dimensions of the previous model, with a length of 4,568 mm. The step remains 2,720 mmwith a width of 1,820 mm (2,034 mm considering the mirrors) and a height of 1,576 mm. The load capacity also remains unchanged, with a trunk that varies from 513 to 1,269 litres depending on the seat configuration (480-1,263 liters for the E-Tech Hybrid version).

Arkana Esprit Alpine front

From an aesthetic point of view, the Renault “Nouvel’R” logo it is integrated into the grille, while the grille features a deconstructed repetition of the lozenges. The versions Evolution, Techno and Esprit Alpine they are distinguished by the color of the grid lines. The Techno and Esprit Alpine versions also feature the aerodynamic blade in the bumpers.

At the rear, the logo on the tailgate is coloured black chrome and the headlights have a light treatment smoked. The chrome plating of the decorative elements is replaced by black colours, satin black or glossy black depending on the versions.

Renault Arkana Esprit Alpine

The new Arkana also offers the setup Esprit Alpine, characterized by a sporty style. On the outside, it features a front bumper blade in Satin Grey and a specific Schist Gray badge with Gloss Black border on the fender hubcaps. THE 19″ wheels with perforated pattern give the car an additional sporty look.

The interior of the Arkana Esprit Alpine

The interior features seats ECO TEP and imitation leatherwith blue stitching and the Alpine logo. Seat belts are equipped with two blue stripes. Door panels, steering wheel and dashboard are finished with elegant details. The Esprit Alpine trim level also includes the e-shifter gearbox without mechanical cable in the cockpit.

The Arkana is hybrid E-Tech

The new Renault Arkana is equipped with the engine 145 HP E-Tech Full Hybridwhich combines two electric motors (a 36 kW e-motor and an 18 kW HSG high-voltage starter) with a 1.6 liter 4-cylinder petrol engine with 69 kW (94 HP). It is paired with a clutchless dog clutch multimode smart transmission and a 1.2 kWh battery.

E-Tech full hybrid traction

Thanks to this technology supported by 15 operating modes, the Arkana can travel up to 80% of the time in electric mode in the city, reducing consumption and CO2 emissions. There “e-save” function allows you to maintain a battery charge reserve, offering the possibility of using electric mode when necessary. CO2 emissions are equal to 105 g/km.

E-Tech mild hybrid traction

Engines are also available as an option 1.2 mild-hybrid with 140 and 160 HP with EDC dual clutch transmission.

On the road

The Renault Arkana is based on the CMF-B modular platform, which offers excellent versatility and efficient driving pleasure. The vehicle guarantees a reassuring road holding thanks to the stable rear axle, limiting lateral movements even on difficult roads.

New Renault Arkana Esprit Alpine

The chassis has improved thanks to the steering precision and the agility of the vehicle, which offers a turning circle between curbs of 11.2 meters.

Installations

The range of the renewed Renault Arkana is made up of trim levels Evolution, Techno and Esprit Alpine.

The Evolution version includes navigation as standard in the multimedia system Renault Easy Linkwhich it now supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly. The 7″ digital dashboard displays information on a larger surface.

19″ Esprit Alpine alloy wheels

The version Techno it features the aerodynamic blade of the bumper in body color and the wheels taken from the trim levels RS Line and E-Tech Engineered precedents. The logo and rear writing are on satin chrome. Furthermore, a new body color is introduced to the range, called Night Blue.

Prices of the new Arkana

The base price for the renewed Arkana is 29,750 euros. For the setup Technothe cost increases to 31,250 euros (or 32,750 euros for the full hybrid version), while for the top model Esprit Alpinethe price reaches i 36,150 euros.

👉 Arkana Evolution Mild hybrid 140 EDC: 29,750 euros

👉 Arkana Techno Mild hybrid 140 EDC: 31,250 euros

👉 Arkana Techno E-Tech Full Hybrid 145: 32,750 euros

👉 Arkana Esprit Alpine E-Tech Full Hybrid 145: 36,150 euros

New Arkana dimensions

DIMENSIONS (mm) Vehicle length 4,568 Step 2,720 Front overhang 878 Rear overhang 970 Overall width with mirrors folded / with mirrors open 1,820 / 2,034 Front track on the ground 1,562 Rear track on the ground 1,584 Height without roof bars / with antenna 1,571 / 1,576 Height with tailgate open 2,155 Boot threshold height 767 Ground clearance 200 Rear seat knee radius 211 Front elbow width 1,439 Rear elbow width 1,453 Front shoulder width 1,406 Rear shoulder width 1,397 Front height flush with the roof 877 Rear height flush with the roof 862 Maximum boot entry width 1,077 Internal width between wheel arches 991 Loading length with rear bench folded 1,872 Renault Arkana dimensions

New Arkana TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Version mild hybrid 140 EDC mild hybrid 160 EDC E-Tech full hybrid 145 MOTOR Fuel Unleaded petrol – E10 Petrol + Electric self-rechargeable Anti-pollution standard Euro6 D Full Homologation protocol WLTP Post treatment system 3-way catalytic converter + FAP (particulate filter) Guy 4 cylinders in line, 16 valves 4 cylinder in line, 16 valves + E-Motor + HSG Displacement 1,333 1,598 Bore x stroke (mm) 72.2 x 81.4 78 x 83.6 Injection type Direct + turbo Multipoint indirect Combined power kW (hp) N/A 105 (143) Maximum power kW (hp) at full speed (rpm) 103 (140) between 4,500 and 6,000 rpm 116 (158) at 5,500 rpm ICE = 69 (94hp)

E-MOTOR = 36

HSG = 15 Maximum torque Nm at full speed (rpm) 260 between 1,750 and 3,500 rpm 270 between 1,800 and 3,750 rpm ICE = 148 to 3 600

E-MOTOR = 205

HSG = 50 Stop & Start and energy recovery during braking Yes, yes Inspection / oil change 1 year or 30,000 km / 2 years or 30,000 km Distribution Chain TRANSMISSION Guy EDC – 7 reports E-TECH multimode automatic transmission with 15 combinations DRUMS Guy Lithium ions Voltage (V) 13 230 0 Capacity (kWh) 0.13 12 TIRES AND TRUNK Reference tyres 215/60 R17 215/55 R18 225/45 R19 Inflation kit / spare wheel Yes / optional Luggage volume (dm3 VDA) 513 480 BRAKES Front: ventilated discs Ø / thickness (mm) 280 / 24 296 / 26 Rear: solid discs Ø / thickness (mm) 260 / 8 PERFORMANCE Maximum speed (km/h) 174 172 From 0 to 100 km/h 9.8 9.1 10.8 1,000 m DA (sec) 31.5 30.7 32.6 Recovery from 80 to 120 km/h 7.6 6.4 8.5 CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (WLTP) CO 2 (g/km) 130 130 105 Mixed cycle (l/100km) 5.8 5.8 4.7 Fuel tank capacity (l) 50 STEERING Guy Variable electric power steering Turning diameter between curbs (m) 11.2 Number of turns of the steering wheel from stop to stop 2.6 Front end Pseudo McPherson Rear axle Semi-rigid axle MASSES Empty in running order (kg) 1,336 1,347 1,435 Maximum authorized weight with load (kg) 1,876 1,876 1,961 Total authorized circulating weight (kg) 2,776 2,776 2,721 Maximum mass with braked trailer (kg) 900 900 760 Maximum mass with unbraked trailer (kg) 705 710 750 Renault Arkana technical data sheet

