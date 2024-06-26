The first Dead Rising Not only was it the beginning of a successful series for Capcom, but it has become one of the most iconic titles of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 generation. This became more than clear in 2016, the year in which this installment received a version HD for the PS4 and Xbox One. Now, today it has been revealed that Frank West’s beloved adventure will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through a new remastering.

Through a new trailer, Capcom has revealed Dead Rising Deluxe Remastera remastered version of the 2006 classic. Unfortunately, there are no specific details at the moment. While this version will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it is currently unknown specifically when this will happen, beyond a 2024 window.

The trailer makes it clear that Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster It will have an updated visual style, but it is unknown if we will see additional content, or any technical improvements. Considering the popularity of this delivery, Capcom likely has another hit on its hands. Let us remember that the series has sold more than 16 million copies since 2006.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC at some point in 2024. On related topics, you can check out our review of Dead Rising 4 here.

Author’s Note:

Dead Rising is a game that marked an entire generation, so it’s good to see that this installment is back. However, it seems that Capcom didn’t put much thought into this revelation, they just released a video without much information. There is still a lot we don’t know about this installment.

Via: Capcom