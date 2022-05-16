On the occasion of the closing of the fiscal year 2022, which took place last March 31, too SAW shared its commercial results, as well as some previews of its future projects.

The company, according to statements last Friday, is planning several remakes and spin-offs of already known titles (did you know that the company would be working on the high-budget reboots of Jet Set Radio and of Crazy Taxi? Find our news at this address), to be published by the end of the new fiscal year. The intention of SAW would be to bring to market 13 new titles by March 2023 (7 more than last fiscal year), including the expected one Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Origins, Soul Hackers 2 And Two Point Campus.

At the moment, we recall, the Japanese giant is collaborating with Microsoft for the realization of the project “Super Game“, Led by Shuji Utsumi, whose aim is the development of high profile titles with global appeal.

