There is one more week left until we finally reach the month of August, in which there will be a lot of content to see, whether in movies for the cinema or video games, so many fans around the world are excited about everything that is happening. Streaming platforms are not far behind either, and now it has been revealed what the user will be able to enjoy with a subscription on Netflix.

Here is the list:

Films:

August 1st:

– Fog without borders

– My Laferte, I love you

August 2nd:

– Bikini Bottom Rescue: Sandy Cheeks Movie

August 3rd:

– Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats

August 9:

– Cross missions

– In the mind of a dog

August 14:

– Daughters

August 16th:

– The Union

– I can not live without you

August 30th:

– The Liberation

Series:

August 1st:

– Unstable

– Coming to you

– Murder for Beginners

August 8th:

– The Umbrella Academy season 4

August 14:

– The worst ex imaginable

August 15th:

– Emily in Paris season 4

August 29:

– Terminator Zero

August 30th:

– Breathe

Author’s note: This month the releases will be quite modest. The only thing I am thankful for is that a new arc of One Piece is coming with Spanish dubbing, so I’ll have to check it out.