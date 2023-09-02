Marvel Studios has rearranged the release dates of its TV show slate. “What If…? Threw out” and “Agatha: Coven of Chaoswhich is now titled “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries“, are among the titles that receive new dates. This action comes amid walkouts in Hollywood and a general withdrawal in Disney+.

The writers’ strike began on May 2, while the actors went on strike on July 14, significantly affecting production and development. At the same time, sources claim that Marvel he wants to focus his efforts on making each title an event for fans and the public. The studio has decided that it is a wiser strategy to distribute its content more spaced out. This is in stark contrast to last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, when Marvel submitted plans for Phase 5 and Phase 6 of his movies and TV shows. 2023 was particularly loaded with shows, with five planned. (Of that plan for this year, only “secret invasion” of spring, “Loki” October and, season 2 of “What If…?“)

Sources investigated the changes in the schedule of Marvel and this is what sources reported as the new schedule:

As previously announced, the second season of “Loki” will be the only show to premiere this fall, debuting on Disney+ October 6. Expectations remain high for the series starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, which focuses on alternate timelines. The trailer for season 2 had the largest digital debut of a trailer of any series on Disney+and the first season is still the series of Marvel most viewed in Disney+.

The second season of the Emmy-winning animated series, “What If…?“, will premiere around Christmas Day, although it is important to note that the animated series is not Christmas-themed. Like the eponymous comic on which its premise is based, “What If…?” is an anthology series that examines key moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how they would look in different timelines. Jeffrey Wright returns as the voice of Vigilant, the alien narrator. Originally, “What If…?” was scheduled for release in early 2023.

“Threw out“, a spin-off of the successful “hawkeye” from last year, originally scheduled for November 29, but has now been moved to January 2024. The series stars Alaqua Cox as the former leader of a criminal organization who returns to her hometown in Oklahoma to face her past. The series, which centers on a character who is deaf and of Native American descent, is described as having a grittier, more realistic tone than some of the other series on Marvel and will feature appearances by Daredevil and the villain king pin. As previously announced, all episodes will be released at the same time.

Next on the calendar will be “X Men ’97“, the animated series that acts as a spiritual and tonal follow-up to the classic 1990s series that aired on Fox. The series, first announced in 2021, was originally planned to debut in the fall of 2023, but has now been will premiere in early 2024. The series is being described by sources who have seen it as retro and a tribute to the original. A second season is also in the works.

“Agatha“, the spin-off of “WandaVision” starring Kathryn Hahn, was originally scheduled for a winter 2023 release, but has been pushed back to early fall 2024, where it will serve as a lead-up to the holiday of Halloween. The show, which completed filming before the strikes, was previously titled “Agatha: House of Harkness” and then “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” before settling on its current name, “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries“.

“ironheart“, a series centered on genius inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) first introduced in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“, was meant to be released this fall, but is now off the schedule. Filming has been completed, but its completion is affected by strikes.

“Daredevil: Born Again“, a continuation of the series of Netflix in it Marvel Cinematic Universe, was expected to be released in the spring of 2024 but was halted mid-production due to strikes. “wonder man“, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was also halted mid-production.

It is not clear when in the calendar the three series will be located.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

Editor’s note: There are a lot of people waiting for all this content from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I am not one of them. :V I feel like everything ended with end gamemaybe they could have salvaged things if they started over, leaving this way of forcing everything to fit.