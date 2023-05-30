robotin it was news again. This time, the popular character turned on social networks by posting a video on his TikTok account that has surprised all his followers. Said clip shows Alan Castillo dancing a fun huayno next to Yeni Medina, whom he baptized as the Cajamarquina Robotina and he even kisses her in the middle of her dance.

“Good Yeni Medina. You do, ah, Robotina cajamarquina”, reads the description of said clip. Immediately, her fans speculated that it would be a new love relationship, making it clear that her relationship with Karelys Molina, better known as Robotina, is a thing of the past.

#relationship #Robotín #surprises #fans #kissing #Robotina #cajamarquina