Mexico.- During a recent interview with Belindathe actress and singer surprised by showing her messages with an important and prominent figure in music, sparking rumors of a possible new romance.

In an interview for Glamor Spain magazine, the artist from 33 years was questioned about the messages she has on her cell phone and surprised by showing them as nothing, evidencing part of a conversation with babofrom Cartel de Santa.

Belinda implied that she and Babo possibly collaborate musicallysince it showed that the Mexican rapper sends him his song ideas day and night with the intention of doing something great together.

The artist also took the opportunity to show her admiration for Babo and assured that he is a creative, hard-working, talented and “very cool” man, which immediately sparked all kinds of reactions among Internet users.

Now many believe that Belinda and Babo they could be the next sensation couple in the world of entertainment, although others consider that it is a great friendship that they maintain and they will surely do something spectacular together in the musical field.