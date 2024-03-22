Real Madrid is already beginning to pull the strings in order to reinforce its squad for next season, there are already several names that sound like Leny Yoro, Alphonso Davies or the one who has given the most people to talk about, Kylian Mbappé. Now, there is another player that Real Madrid is following very closely, and it is none other than Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool full-back, as reported by transfer market specialist, Fabrizio Romano.
The 25-year-old English player has a contract until June 2025 with the Anfield team and that makes many clubs put his name on their agendas, and one of them is Real Madrid, who is one of the best clubs that follows him. clue.
At the moment there is no type of start of talks for the renewal of the player's contract. Along with this, the departure of Klopp from Liverpool next season and the leadership changes suffered in the red team, make the best clubs in Europe see an opportunity to sign Alexander-Arnold in the next transfer window.
Arnold began his career as a right-back but his versatility has seen him play in multiple positions for both Liverpool and the English national team, something that increases the player's value. In the 2016/17 season he made the step up to Liverpool's first team after having spent as many years in the English club's academy. Since then he has only donned the elastic net, making more than 350 appearances for his club.
Liverpool have shown no signs of wanting to get rid of a player who has been key for them so far, nor is there any knowledge of the player's own opinion. But Real Madrid is the best positioned among the clubs that have been interested in Alexander-Arnold in the event that he decides not to renew with Liverpool.
