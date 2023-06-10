It is no secret to anyone that there is an excellent relationship between the people of Grupo Orlegi and Club América, for this reason, the Irarragorri family company usually sells many players to the whole of the country’s capital. However, in the most recent hours the situation has turned against it since Santos has paid a few million dollars for the signature of Pedro Aquino, who since he arrived at the Coapa nest has never had the same performance as he did in the the lion.
Taking advantage of these contacts between boards, the clubs have sat down at the table to talk about other players who are in limbo between both institutions. One of those players is the case of Juan Otero, who belongs to América and is on loan to Sporting Gijón, a Spanish club from Orlegi, and in the same way the name of Omar Campos has been touched, the left winger that the 13 want so much. times champions of the Liga MX from a long time ago.
Thus, it is confirmed that America has put a formal offer on the table for the transfer of the 20-year-old winger for the summer. It is important to point out that the negotiation is unrelated to what has happened with Aquino or what could happen with Otero, and a total sale is being sought, which is already underway at the moment. In addition, both the youth team and the team from the north of the country proliferate the departure of the defender destined for football in Europe.
