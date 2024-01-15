Waiting for Audi

In two years, in 2026, Formula 1 will experience it historic entry into the Audi brand championship, which will make its debut in the category. The house of the Rings, as is now known, will not enter as the 11th team, but will acquire control of an already existing team – Sauber – transforming it into its official team. Precisely in that season it will happen the introduction of the new technical regulations – more simplified than the current ones – on the power units.

The two things, evidently, are connected. The president of the FIA ​​himself, Mohammed Ben Sulayemin a recent interview given to the site Motorsport-Magazin.comconfirmed his intention not to give in to some requests from the teams currently present on the grid – Red Bull above all – who would like some 'adjustments' to the rules already approved for 2026. For example, the Milton Keynes team is pushing for greater fuel flow.

No 'comfort zones'

However, he has confirmed that he is the number one of the federation adamant: “We said this is our area of ​​responsibility. The FIA ​​was already working on the power unit before me. I will always be grateful and respectful towards our technical department. When we approved the rules – commented Ben Sulayem – the builders also signed. If we hadn't done it neither Audi, nor Porsche, nor anyone else would have been interested. If you close your mind to changes and keep everyone in their comfort zone, then new teams will not arrive“.

“We have to open up and move forward – continued the top FIA executive – It's normal that there was some resistance, but then Audi signed up. If there are small adjustments now that's fine: technology develops every day. But my point is that we are not going to lose anyone because of these adjustments. We will make sure we don't lose someone like Audi. We invested a lot of effort to get them in and to get Porsche's interest. We won't risk losing them. Doing one thing and then changing it would also be unfair“, he concluded.