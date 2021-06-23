Masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors as of this Saturday, but that will not mean going out without the mask. The new regulations that will come into force on Saturday

It will force you to carry a mask in your pocket in case it is necessary to use it because you cannot respect the safety distance of 1.5 meters with other groups of people from the closest convivial bubble.

“When people are away from home, they must have a mask for personal use at all times in case it is required or in anticipation of crowds or unforeseen need in interior spaces or in public transport”, literally establishes the draft reform of the royal decree law that the central government has informed the communities and that will modify Law 2/2021, known as the ‘new normality law, which is the one that since March 30 of this year imposed the use of oral protection without exception in all public spaces, both open and closed, regardless of whether the safety distance can be kept.

The text prepared by the Health Alerts Report – presented to the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) and which on Thursday will be approved by the extraordinary Council of Ministers – insists: protection will continue to be mandatory in closed spaces for public use and in closed spaces open to the public.

The modification of Law 2/2021 on “urgent prevention, containment and coordination measures to face the health crisis caused by the covid” not only establishes the obligation to continue maintaining oral protection indoors, but also in mass events outdoors, such as concerts, demonstrations or sporting events,

whenever it is not possible (because the assistants are standing and without assigned seats) guarantee the interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters.

The reform also makes it clear that the chinstrap will continue to be essential in all types of means of public transport, thus clearing any doubt as to whether it is open spaces.

Subjective criteria



The future regulations, at no time, establish criteria «

measurable ‘or objectives of what an’ agglomeration ‘entails, Therefore, the assessment of the situation and the decision to take oral protection out of pocket are left to the discretion of the citizens.

The reform that Health will approve this Thursday in the Council of Ministers –

and that it is not going to submit to any type of vote in the Interterritorial because it is understood that it is not the exclusive competence of the central Executive- It has two major exceptions to the general regulations of continuing to maintain the obligation to wear the mask indoors: residences for the elderly and facilities for large dependents and prisons.

In the “social health centers” where more than 80% of the users have received the complete guideline (which is actually practically all of them), the residents may not wear the mask in the closed common spaces,

although both workers and visitors must continue to wear protection.

In prisons,

The new regulations leave to the discretion of the Ministry of the Interior which rules must govern whether or not to wear the mask indoors.