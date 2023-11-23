The authorities of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will have the right to fine entrepreneurs for exceeding the price ceiling for a number of goods, for example, food and building materials. This follows from the amendments to the second reading, which were approved by the relevant State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation on November 23 (available to Izvestia).

The Duma plans to consider the bill in the second reading on November 28. After it comes into force, the authorities of the new entities will be able to establish administrative responsibility for inflating prices through regional laws. We are not talking about a fixed indicator, but about a limit within which an increase is allowed, since all manufacturers have different costs and logistics, said First Deputy Head of the United Russia Duma faction Dmitry Vyatkin, who is a member of the legislation committee.

Thus, a warning or an administrative fine will be imposed on an individual, an official, an individual entrepreneur, or a legal entity directly at the place where the administrative offense was committed. In this case, they will not draw up a protocol, but will issue a decision on the case of an administrative offense. A copy of it must be handed over to the business representative against signature (in case of refusal, it will be sent by mail), as well as to the victim – at his request.

Not worth it: new regions will impose fines for exceeding price ceilings