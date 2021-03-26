The developments taking place in the Middle East can be viewed as part of a new framework that is taking shape in the region, and from that the start of Arab-Arab reconciliations, which is reflected in the paths of the current relations between Egypt and the Gulf states on one side and Qatar on the other side in addition The Turkish move towards Egypt, the temporary changes in the Palestinian file and the implementation of the Libyan dues, in addition to talking about new patterns of relations between Arab countries, with the Middle Eastern domain, as the region seems to be on the verge of other important changes that will be determined by the interests of the central countries in the Arab domain, which includes Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the Emirates. And in the event that the Arab countries reach a comprehensive Arab reconciliation – Turkish and Iranian interventions in the Arab domain will be limited and undermine the security of the entire region.

It is also certain that the resumption of Egyptian-Turkish contacts will not only mean zero problems, but rather will lead to more understandings in Arab issues, especially the Libyan file and the Syrian file, in addition to the real conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean region, which means that there are future changes that will require changing the equations of the current political scene, where Egypt will seek bilateral, Arab and regional approaches, with the aim of resolving the political scene in the region, which is related to the current structural crisis in the region and the conflict of regional and international powers.

In light of the continuing external interference in the affairs of the region, any development in the course of Arab and Arab regional relations will lead to more accords, especially since the region will need to make new arrangements, and therefore the central Arab powers will play their role within the framework of real interests, linked to the position of each party, And his endeavor to achieve his best major goals. In this context, the Arab countries will have multiple paths, including the structural transformation path, which will extend towards regional countries, and their effects in dealing with the most discussed files, which will happen in the Libyan, Syrian and right-wing files on the basis that the current regional transitions will take place in all cases, and through An important international position will not be limited to the international party, especially since preserving the major interests of the Arab countries will require making new settlements, which will apply to the Egyptian case and its dealings with Turkey. It will also extend to the re-framing of Arab-Israeli relations, which is what is happening at the present time. The development of Egyptian-Israeli relations was noticed after years of freezing, as official meetings and contacts took place in the field of investment and energy security, and the message is that the main Arab countries are rebuilding their systems, according to the current developments in the region, and they are linked to confronting the state of regional penetration of some countries, including direct Iranian intervention. In several Arab countries, and employing its forces to play an illegal role, aiming to shake the stability in the entire region.

So, in light of the climate of potential regional trade-offs and settlements, the question arises, what is the role of the major powers in what is happening, and whether the United States will have a role in interacting with the ongoing reconciliations and settlements, whether in the Arab Gulf region or the path of relations between Egypt and Turkey and the upcoming settlements in the Libyan file And the Syrian and the eastern Mediterranean? The answer is related to the problems of completing interim settlements, and reaching consensual options that will continue with the expectation that some American interventions will take place to confirm their presence in managing the main files. The US is awaiting behavior towards affirming the content of its strategic partnership, while Iran will remain the main threat to potential settlements unless it relinquishes policy facts and abandons its current approach,

And to keep the base of common interests is the rule governing the course of what will happen.

* Academic specializing in political and strategic sciences.