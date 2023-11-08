Red Bull embarks on a new project

Important news has emerged relating to the company’s plans Red Bull’s request for authorization of a new wind tunnelwith the Anglo-Austrian team which, as reported by journalist Sam Collins away Xit would have been retreat. The basis for this sudden change of plan would be a more appropriate place identified by Red Bull with respect to its headquarters in Milton Keynes, which is also undergoing expansion.

No impact on the developments of the single-seater

This upheaval has raised the suspicion that the team may suffer consequences in terms of the development of the single-seater, later than that of its competitors. However, according to another expert journalist in the sector such as Erik van Haren, Red Bull itself insists on the fact that this operation “he will not have no influence on costs and planning”. Now, the team’s only hope is to be able to make this new structure fully operational by 2026, the year in which the new regulations relating to power units will come into force. It is no coincidence that construction of a new Red Bull Powertrains plant supported by the Fordwhich will begin a new technical partnership with the reigning world champions.

A ‘Relic of the World War’

The fact remains that the construction of a new wind tunnel has long been one of the major objectives of Red Bull, which since its entry into Formula 1 has been working at the old English structure of Bedfordemployed by Royal Aircraft Establishment to plan the development of aircraft since the end of the Second World War. The Team Principal also intervened in this regard Christian Hornerwho described the system as follows: “We operate in a wind tunnel which is actually a protected building, a relic of the World War – he stated last year – it’s not a state-of-the-art wind tunnel like our competitors enjoy. It was built in the 1950s and has its limitations when it is too cold or too hot to bring the conditions and operating temperature of the tunnel to the right temperature.”