Plans still to be finalized

In home Red Bull there is obviously a climate of great serenity after the Drivers-Constructors world championship double, the second in a row obtained with Max Verstappen at the end of a 2023 season in which the Milton Keynes team dominated almost entirely. Yet, outside of the mere sporting aspect, there is still an element that Red Bull has been struggling with for some time, and which will not find a solution anytime soon.

Changes to the project

What the Anglo-Austrian company is still working on is in fact the project linked to new wind tunnel. The problem, specifically, is not the operation that would lead to the definitive formalization of the plant, having already been announced, but when the latter comes into operation. The team had recently expressed its intention to build the wind tunnel near its headquarters, but the expansion of the factory and the addition of the engine department pushed the team to locate another locationwith the associated preparation of new documents to be presented for approval.

The expected times

It has all of this delayed construction plansas confirmed by the Team Principal Christian Horner to the media: “Since wind tunnels are essential we had to follow the times and invest in a new wind tunnel whose construction will begin in 2024 – explained the British manager – probably the 2027 car will be the first to benefit from this new infrastructure”.

The current structure

While awaiting construction and subsequent use, Red Bull will continue to develop its single-seater in the meantime “relic of the Cold War”, as described by Horner himself. This is a property located in Bedford, previously used by Arrows and Jaguar until the acquisition of the latter by Red Bull. However, before being adapted for the F1 teams, the facility was a laboratory used by Royal Aircraft Establishment for it development of military aircraft since 1946, and which is currently considered obsolete by the Milton Keynes company.