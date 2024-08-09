The University Council of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) will hold a special session today in which the 45 councilors will meet to elect the new rector, who will lead the institution during the period 2024-2030.

The session will begin at 10:30 in the morning in the Aula Magna of the Rector’s Office, where they will vote for the successor of Juan Ignacio Camargo Nassar.

In this electoral process, four candidates were registered: Daniel Constandse Cortez, Francisco Llera Pacheco, Sergio Alfredo Villalobos Saldaña and Daniela Véliz Solís.

Daniel Constandse is a teacher with more than 25 years of experience at the UACJ. He began his studies in the Dental Surgeon program in 1991, completing his degree with social service at the University Clinic, community centers and brigades of the UACJ in 1995.

From 2012 to 2018 he was Director of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences, where he oversaw the continuous improvement of educational programs and increased student enrollment in quality academic programs.

During his tenure, according to the UACJ Electoral Commission platform, he updated the study plans and built new facilities, including classrooms, laboratories and a three-level parking building.

In October 2018, he was appointed Secretary General of the UACJ, a position he continues to hold, coordinating academic and administrative committees and supporting the institute’s directorates and general coordinators.

Francisco Llera is another candidate, with a PhD in Geography from the University of Arizona (1994-2000) and a postdoctoral fellowship at the Institute of Geography at the Ruprecht-Karls Universität Heidelberg in Germany (2009-2010).

His administrative experience includes roles as General Director of the Alliance for Development and Quality of Life SC (2013-present), Director of Conalep Juárez 1 (2021-2022), and General Director of Scientific Research at UACJ (2000-2006). He also served as Director of the UACJ Center for Regional Studies (1997-1998).

According to the Electoral Commission’s platform, her community contributions include her participation in the Social Justice Education Initiative in Ciudad Juárez and in the Steering Committee of the Ciudad Juárez Strategic Plan.

He has led several research projects, including studies on the impact of migration on ageing and cross-border collaboration.

Daniela Véliz is also running for the Rector’s seat. She has a degree in Business Administration from the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) and obtained her master’s degree in Finance from the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM).

Her professional career includes experience in the academic and administrative fields. She has been a professor at the UACJ since 2004, in areas related to finance and administration.

He has also held management positions such as Coordinator of the Accounting and Finance Program and Director of the School of Social Sciences and Government.

Véliz has participated in the design and updating of educational programs and in the implementation of strategies to improve academic quality at the UACJ, as highlighted on the Electoral Commission’s platform.

His focus on administrative management and improving organizational efficiency has been recognized for his ability to lead teams and develop policies that promote institutional growth. Among his achievements is the implementation of a comprehensive academic and administrative management system that has optimized the university’s internal processes.

Sergio Villalobos is the fourth candidate. He holds a PhD in Social Sciences from El Colegio de la Frontera Norte and a Master’s degree in Regional and Urban Studies from the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM).

His academic career has been characterized by a deep involvement in research and teaching in the field of social sciences and public policies, according to the platform of the UACJ Electoral Commission.

Villalobos has been a professor at UACJ since 2005, teaching courses in the areas of public policy, regional development, and social sciences. He has also held various administrative positions, including Director of the Center for Border Studies and Health Promotion (CEFPS) and Coordinator of the Master’s Program in Public Policy.

During his administration, Villalobos promoted the creation of research centers and the implementation of inter-institutional projects that seek to improve the quality of life in the border region. He has led initiatives to strengthen the link between the university and the community, contributing to the development of evidence-based public policies.

With the participation of these four candidates, the UACJ University Council will vote today to elect who will be responsible for guiding the university for the next six years and facing the challenges of the academic and social environment.

The session is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to last no more than three hours.