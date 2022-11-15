The Rimac Nevera is faster than the unexpected, stormy wind it is named after. And not only that: the Croatian car is faster than any electric car ever. With a confirmed speed of 412 km/h, the Nevera breaks the speed record for an electric production car. Off to the Nürburgring then?

The new speed record for electric production cars was broken on the Papenburg test track in Germany: a circuit with a few straights of four kilometers. The 1,914 hp strong Rimac has an electric motor per wheel with which a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is completed in 1.97 seconds. To reach over 400 km/h, the Nevera was in ‘top speed’ mode, because it had to, uh, reach top speed.

Special top speed mode

This special mode creates “an aerodynamic profile that balances drag and downforce to keep the car stable at high speed.” Very handy when you want to convert 2,360 Nm of torque into a forward movement. Under the watchful eye of a Michelin specialist, the record was set on Cup 2R tyres.

The driver and Mate Rimac on their performance

Driver Miro Zrnčević talks about the record run: ‘When you drive 412 km/h, you are driving at a third of the speed of sound. To achieve just that in a road car is an incredibly complicated one. With the Nevera we have built a car that can travel long distances on a single charge, tackle narrow and winding circuits and drift.”

Big boss Mate Rimac is very proud of setting this record: ‘It was only after Miro got off the gas and safely returned the Nevera to normal speeds that the news came over the radio. 412 km/h, exactly as in the simulations many years ago.’

If you are planning to buy a Nevera, then we have less good news. The cars for customers get a top speed of 352 km/h. That’s another setback. You only get the full power at ‘special customer events with the help of the Rimac team and under controlled conditions’. Sounds very sensible.