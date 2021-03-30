Brazil registered 84,494 new cases in the last 24 hours and 3,780 deaths associated with the coronavirus, which established a new daily record of deaths, reported this Tuesday the Ministry of Health in its epidemiological bulletin.

According to official government figures, between Monday and Tuesday there was the highest number of daily deaths in thirteen months pandemic, a figure that comes amid more severe measures of confinement, social isolation and closure of non-essential activities decreed by governors and mayors.

In this way, Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by covid-19 after the US, now accumulates 317,646 deaths and 12,658,109 cases. São Paulo, the largest South American city, and Rio de Janeiro, the second most populous city in the country, entered a prolonged holiday since last Friday to prevent the movement of people and contain the lethal advance of covid-19, which is skyrocketing while the Government tries to immunize the population of the country, but still without enough vaccines.

In Brazil, due to the Carnival that is celebrated every year for five days, Easter has the only holiday on Good Friday, but this year San Pablo, Rio de Janeiro and other cities determined to anticipate other festivities for a long weekend of ten days, including the two weekends.

The numbers

Since the first contagion, on February 26, and the first death, on March 12, both in Sao Paulo, the country now adds 12,658,109 confirmed cases and totals 317,646 deaths.

According to the official report, in the nation of almost 212 million inhabitants 11,074,483 patients have been recovered from the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which represents 87.4% of the total infected.

Another 1,265,980 patients are under medical supervision in hospitals or in their residences after having tested positive in clinical tests.

The country, the second in the world most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic in absolute numbers behind the United States, has a death rate of 151 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and an incidence of 6,023 people infected in the same proportion.

The state of São Paulo, the most populated in the country with 46 million inhabitants and located in the Southeast region, continues to be the region with the most confirmed cases (2,446,680) and deaths (73,492).

On the other hand, members of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies have expressed their rejection on Tuesday of a bill that would give the president, Jair Bolsonaro, power to activate during the pandemic the so-called national mobilization device.

Specifically, the draft text states that the president may take measures that include, among others, intervention in public factors of production and private, occupation of goods and services, and the call for civil and military personnel for actions determined by the federal government, reports G1.

The leader of the Social Liberal Party in the Chamber, Victor Hugo, has defended in a meeting to take the project to the plenary session, although the proposal has not gathered the necessary support for it since some deputies have described it as an “attempted coup.” .

Source EFE and Europa Press

PB