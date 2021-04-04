US health authorities reported that on Saturday more than 4 million vaccines against the coronavirus were delivered to the population in just 24 hours, a new record in the vaccination campaign of the government of President Joe Biden that aims to immunize 200 million people in the first 100 days of the mandate.

The doses so far supplied in the United States they are more than 161 million.

About 60 million people are fully vaccinated But in the country there is still strong resistance, with a tough group that refuses vaccination, especially among Republicans, as emerges from various polls in recent weeks.

Like the one carried out by public television PBS, according to which 41% of conservative voters even today he does not think about getting vaccinated. However, the result of the mass inoculation campaign is even more impressive considering that about 41 million older Americans – 75% of that group – have received at least one dose of the immunization, and that the 54.7% of Americans 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to reports, there are more than 30.6 million people infected by the virus and 554,522 people lost their lives because of him. That is why it is imperative for the authorities to keep up the vaccination rate. In fact, President Biden promised that 90% of adults could receive vaccines before April 19.

The new goal of the Democratic president is that Americans can meet “in small groups” to celebrate the national holiday of July 4. In United States there are currently three vaccines that are applied and that are part of the campaign: that of Johnson & Johnson (one dose) and those of the alliance Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna (two doses).

A mistake

The United States Department of Health and Human Services has put Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals in charge of vaccine production at the Emergent BioSolutions laboratory in Baltimore City, Maryland. days after the lab mixed the ingredients two different vaccines against the coronavirus and ruined 15 million doses of the drug, as reported The New York Times.

This measure was confirmed by the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson in a statement and the company has indicated which expects to deliver nearly 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the US Government by the end of May, according to the Bloomberg agency.

This week the Maryland-based biotech company accidentally mixed ingredients of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the emergency use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in February.

The United States, the country most affected by the pandemic, has injected 161,688,422 dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Also, so far in the pandemic, the United States has registered 30.6 million cases and 554,779 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Source: ANSA and Europa Press

PB