From less than a hundred copies a little over twenty years ago to almost 1,700 today. The Iberian lynx population on the peninsula has reached a new record with 1,668 individuals in the wild, according to the monitoring report for 2022 made public this Friday by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco). To reach this record number, the birth of 563 puppies last year and the operation of captive breeding centers have been decisive.

These numbers correspond to the control of lynx populations with a stable presence in Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and southern Portugal throughout 2022. Therefore, the two pairs reintroduced in the upper districts of Lorca in March, nor the other two pairs that will arrive in the coming weeks to complete the first phase of the recovery of the species in the Region of Murcia.

«More than 300 new specimens have been recorded compared to the year 2021, following the growth trend that has continued since 2015. This positive demographic evolution allows us to be optimistic due to the reduction in the risk of extinction of the Iberian lynx (‘Lynx pardinus’). However, it is necessary to continue the efforts underway given that the species is still considered ‘endangered’ in the Spanish Catalog of Threatened Species, warns the Miteco.

Most of the specimens (84.3%) are found in Spain, distributed in six Andalusian nuclei, which are home to 37.6% of the total population, followed by the four Castilla-La Mancha nuclei (with 35. 0% of lynxes) and Extremadura, with 195 specimens in four nuclei of stable presence. In Portugal, 261 lynx inhabit the Guadiana Valley area, in three different subnuclei (Mértola, Serpa and Alcoutim). In total, there are 15 nuclei with a stable presence of lynxes throughout the Iberian Peninsula; Of these, the most important are located around the Sierra Morena (782 specimens), the Montes de Toledo (272), the Guadiana Valley (261) and the Matachel area, in Extremadura (138), the group of work of the Iberian lynx coordinated by the Ministry.

In 2022, 563 births of 326 breeding females have been recorded. Global productivity, understood as the number of pups born per breeding or territorial female, was 1.72. All the main population parameters considered (total number of lynxes, number of breeding females and number of cubs born) show a positive trend since the beginning of the coordinated action programs in 2002. European funding, through various Life projects, also has contributed significantly to the smooth running of the program.

Captive breeding



«The ‘ex situ’ conservation program, which includes the captive breeding work and the reintroduction of specimens, is the result of coordinated actions within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding for the development of a single coordinated program of actions for the application of the Iberian Lynx Conservation Strategy in Spain, signed between Miteco and the autonomous communities of Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura. Portugal also actively participates in this coordinated program for captive breeding. Since the first releases into the natural environment of individuals born in captivity began in 2011, 338 specimens have been reintroduced until 2022,” the central government said in a statement.

El Miteco, through the National Parks Autonomous Organization, actively contributes with its own funds to this ‘ex situ’ conservation program, maintaining and managing two of the four existing breeding centers: Zarza de Granadilla (Extremadura) and El Acebuche (Andalusia). . The remaining breeding centers are managed by Andalusia (La Olivilla Breeding Center) and by Portugal (Centro Nacional de Reprodução de Lince Ibérico or Silves Center).