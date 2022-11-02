Khusnullin: in 2022, a record 93-95 million square meters of housing can be built in Russia

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin announced a new record for housing construction in Russia. The official said that by the end of 2022, 93-95 million square meters of real estate could be commissioned, reports RIA News.

According to Khusnullin, this figure will be the highest in the entire history of the country, starting from the times of the USSR. “In 2021, we commissioned 92.6 million square meters of housing. There are two months left, there is no doubt that we will exceed this indicator. I think that commissioning will be at the level of 93-95 million square meters. This will be the largest commissioning in history since the Soviet Union,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Khusnullin noted that in the first ten months of 2022, 84.36 million square meters of housing were built in Russia, which is 17 percent more than in the same period in 2021, when the current record for real estate commissioning was set.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister called the condition for the fall of the housing construction market in Russia. Khusnullin admitted that a negative trend could appear in 2024 in the absence of government support for mortgages.