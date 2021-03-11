The hygiene rules due to the coronavirus are also having an effect elsewhere: The flu wave that is common in Germany in spring 2021 will be completely eliminated.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Strict corona rules apply between Berlin and Bavaria.

Because of the hygiene measures, other infectious diseases are sometimes significantly decreasing.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has now published remarkable results on the flu.

Berlin – It is absolutely remarkable results that the Berliner Robert Koch Institute (RKI) with data as of March 9th on his Website published.

Germany is fighting the insidious corona virus with strict AHA and hygiene rules. No shaking hands, distance rules in many places, hand washing, FFP2 masks in public places, ban on group meetings and so on. The resistance to Covid-19 demands a lot from the citizens, but also has side effects.

Coronavirus pandemic: No flu wave in Germany – probably because of AHA rules

One of them is: The flu epidemic, which usually occurs in spring, will practically not exist at all in 2021. It literally fails. And according to RKI boss Lothar Wieler, the corona rules that strongly prevent other infectious diseases are responsible for this. The boss of the federal authority confirmed this repeatedly at press conferences.

The flu situation in Germany as of March 9th. © Screenshot RKI

The results for 2020 were already very informative. According to the RKI, 35 percent fewer people in Germany contracted the flu.

“The number of cases of many other infectious diseases have declined during the Covid-19 pandemic compared to previous years, “explained Sonia Boender from the department Surveillance at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in January the news portal Focus Online.

Corona rules to contain the pandemic also pay off with a view to the flu

According to Boender, there is no doubt that the measures taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic play an essential role in this. And: The trend is not only continuing, but is likely to intensify again.

The Influenza Working Group (Virus flu, d. Red.) of the RKI has now published a so-called summary of the current situation on the flu. Accordingly, the values ​​”in the 9th calendar week are still significantly below the previous year’s values ​​at this time”. The activity of acute respiratory diseases, the so-called ARE rate, is also “still below the values ​​of the previous season at an extremely low level”.

The RKI refers to 2573 samples of patients with respiratory diseases, so influenza viruses were not detected in a single sample.

AHA rules against corona infections: According to the RKI, great effect on protection against the flu

To underline the findings, the RKI published a map of Germany on its website, which underlines the activity of the flu in Germany in the colors red (strongly increased) to dark blue (normal).

And: the entire map was whitewashed deep blue. The AHA rules against corona infections – they also pay off as protection against the flu. (pm)