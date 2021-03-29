An unprecedented cold temperature has been measured over a storm cloud severe in the Pacific Ocean by a satellite in Earth orbit.

This temperature of –111 degrees Celsius It is more than 30 degrees cooler than typical storm clouds and is the coldest known measure of the temperature of storm clouds, according to a study led by Dr. Simon Proud, a researcher at the British NCEO (National Center for Earth Observation) ..

In the lowest section of Earth’s atmosphere, known as the troposphere, air temperature decreases with altitude and can reach as low as -90 ° C in the tropics. Thunderstorms and tropical cyclones can grow at high altitudes, up to 18 kilometers, and thus the tops of these storm clouds become extremely cold.

Temperature measurement sensors aboard Earth-orbiting satellites can detect these cold clouds – allowing meteorologists to monitor such storms and issue severe weather warnings.

THE NEW RECORD

On December 29, 2018, the VIIRS sensor aboard the US satellite NOAA-20 flew over a severe storm in the southwestern Pacific, approximately 400 kilometers south of Nauru.

This storm was so powerful that it tore through the troposphere and into the stratosphere and continued to cool as it gained altitude even though the surrounding air was warmer – an event known as a peaking peak.

This excess led to the storm cloud becoming the coldest known storm cloud temperature on record, -111 degrees Celsius, and the top of the clouds reached an altitude of more than 20.5 kilometers above sea level.

“This storm reached an unprecedented temperature that pushes the limits of what current satellite sensors are capable of measuring,” Proud explains in a statement.

Cooler cloud storms tend to be more extreme and more dangerous to people on the ground due to hail, lightning, and wind.

