On Wednesday, a record number of vaccines to date were administered in the Balearics – 9,364. This was more than double the number on Tuesday – 4,600.

In all, 191,107 doses had been administered by Wednesday; 53,609 people had received both twos. In Mallorca, the numbers were 151,676 and 43,267. In Minorca, 17,687 and 5,233; Ibiza, 19,856 and 4,853; Formentera, 1,888 and 256.

According to the regional health ministry, almost 14% of the population that is due to be vaccinated (the adult population) has received at least one dose of vaccine. In terms of the total population, this is 11.3%.