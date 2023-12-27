It is made of bronze and aluminum and is 6.5 meters high. Barranquilla (Colombia), Shakira's hometown, inaugurated this Tuesday, December 26, a large sculpture of the artist as a tribute to her artistic career and her legacy for that city in the Colombian Caribbean. “I feel honored and moved by this incredible recognition that they give me in my Barranquilla, the city where I was born, and where I grew up with my dreams. “I am moved by my parents and by my children and by this gesture of love and brotherhood,” expressed the singer, although she did not attend an event in which she was represented by her parents, William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll. If until yesterday it seemed that the last headlines of the year in which the artist was going to star were those related to her pact with the Spanish justice system by accepting three years in prison and a fine of 7.3 million, and thus avoiding prison for tax fraud, It ends in 2023 with a better taste in the mouth.

Nidia Ripoll, Shakira's mother, showed her emotion when unveiling the statue on a day that coincided with her birthday. “My mother is as excited as I am about this recognition that she receives on her birthday and it becomes her best gift. She represents the wonderful heart of the people of Barranquilla, who with joy receive this monument on the banks of the Magdalena River,” added the artist, 46 years old, in the note she sent for the inauguration. The singer was not present at the event, but she did want to share with her more than 90 million followers on your Instagram photographs of how the sculpture was unveiled. “This is too much for my little heart,” she wrote in one of the two publications.

The statue of the singer of hits like Waka Waka and Hips don't Lie It is located on the Great Malecón of the Colombian city and is the work of local artist Yino Márquez, with the support of students from the District School of Arts. More than 30 workers worked on the sculpture for several months, and the final result shows the singer in one of her most characteristic dance movements: moving her hips in a belly dance. It also has a curious detail: a skirt that turns into waves and was made of aluminum that was then covered with a varnish enamel to prevent the weather from destroying it.

”To make this sculpture we first began modeling it in clay, then we made a mold in silicone and fiberglass, and at the end we cast it in bronze. It is cast in bronze and parts in aluminum,” explained Márquez, quoted in a statement from the Mayor's Office of Barranquilla. The idea was “to build a symbology that allows us to observe in it the concept of transcendence, being vertical with our arms raised and holding a light in our hands allows us to symbolize transcendence.”

The mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo, said that the bronze statue also shows “millions of girls that it is possible, that you can pursue your dreams and that any of them can achieve whatever they want.” “Being a singer or being president or being (…) a businesswoman, in short, those dreams that she drew and that she painted and that she sang in her home, that I remember that I saw her at concerts in on Fridays of peel off [jóvenes] in Washington Park, they became reality,” said Pumarejo. The artist, in the mayor's opinion, “showed that Barranquilla and the Caribbean are incredible” and that is why they are paying this tribute to her. “Every day I carry them in my heart, because each Barranquilla man and woman are my brothers and sisters and the inspiration of my life since my childhood,” Shakira's message said.

Several curious onlookers approach the statue of Shakira inaugurated on December 26 on the Gran Malecón in Barranquilla (Colombia). picture alliance (dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

The statue gives a finishing touch to a year full of musical successes, as already stated at the Latin Grammy gala held last November in the city of Seville. Throughout her career, the artist has won three Grammy Awards and 14 Latin Grammy Awards, in addition to 20 American Music Awards, 13 Billboard Awards, four HTV Awards and 23 Lo Nuestro Awards, which add up to million-dollar sales from her albums and tours. international. This 2023 has also become the protagonist of several Guinness records: the BZRP Music Sessions Vol.53 It became the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million views on YouTube, in less than three days. It was also the Latin song that had the most views in 24 hours on that platform, with 63 million views.

“On February 2, 1977, Barranquilla was born to the world: A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of children and humanity” , reads the commemorative plaque that has been added to the sculpture, and that the artist has shared on her Instagram account. A plaque that may have to be changed in the near future, since the sculptor's last name is misspelled.